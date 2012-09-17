Sept 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 17
tranches from 14 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO)
transactions on CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we placed seven ratings
on four structured finance-backed synthetic CDO transactions and one rating from
one
corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction on CreditWatch negative. In
addition, we affirmed one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO
transaction and removed it from CreditWatch negative. The rating actions
followed our monthly review of synthetic CDO transactions.
The CreditWatch positive placements reflect the seasoning of the transactions,
the rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios
over the past few months, and the synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC)
ratios that had risen above 100% at the next highest rating level. The
CreditWatch negative placements reflect SROC ratios that fell below 100% due
to recent CreditWatch placements of CMBS securities in the underlying
reference portfolios following an update to CMBS criteria.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
RATING ACTIONS
Aphex Capital MOTIVE Series 2004-C
Rating
Class To From
A CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos CCC+ (sf)
Athenee CDO PLC
JPY3.4 bil tranche B Hunter Valley CDO II floating-rate notes due 30 June 2014
series 2007-6
Rating
Class To From
Tranche B BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
Cloverie PLC
Series 2005-56
Rating
Class To From
A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)
Cloverie PLC
EUR100 mil Floating Rate Credit Linked Notes Series 2007-44
Rating
Class To From
Notes B (sf)/Watch Pos B (sf)
Cloverie PLC
EUR50 mil Floating Rate Credit Linked Notes Series 2007-43
Rating
Class To From
Notes B (sf)/Watch Pos B (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating-Protection Buyer, CDS Reference #CA1119131
Rating
Class To From
Tranche BBsrb (sf)/Watch Pos BBsrb (sf)
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006
Series 1
Rating
Class To From
A3-$LMS BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BB+ (sf)
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2005-1
Rating
Class To From
II A BBB (sf)/Watch Pos BBB (sf)
II B BBB (sf)/Watch Pos BBB (sf)
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2006-4
Rating
Class To From
II BBB (sf)/Watch Pos BBB (sf)
IIIB BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BB+ (sf)
Mt Kailash Series III
Rating
Class To From
Cr Lkd Ln B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf)
North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Limited
Rating
Class To From
E AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf)
F BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
Omega Capital Investments PLC
EUR274 mil, US$160 mil Palladium CDO I Secured Floating Rate Notes
Series 19
Rating
Class To From
S-1E BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BB+ (sf)
Pegasus 2007-1, Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A1 B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)
A2 B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)
Prelude Europe CDO Ltd.
2006-1
Rating
Class To From
Notes B- (sf)/Watch Pos B- (sf)
REVE SPC
EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII
Notes
Rating
Class To From
Series 40 B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
Rutland Rated Investments
Series LYNDEN 2006-1 (21)
Rating
Class To From
A1-L BB (sf)/Watch Pos BB (sf)
Rutland Rated Investments
EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
A2-$LS A- (sf)/Watch Pos A- (sf)
Rutland Rated Investments
US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
A1-$LS BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos BBB- (sf)
Seawall 2007-2 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd
Rating
Class To From
A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)
B BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)
Seawall 2007-3 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd
Rating
Class To From
A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)
B BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)