(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- Following our review of EEPK's covered bond program, we have raised our ratings to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. -- Today's rating action also follows our CreditWatch resolution of the confidential issuer credit rating on the bank. -- The outlook for our ratings on these public-sector covered bonds is negative. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review. April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AAA' from 'AA+' and removed from CreditWatch developing its credit ratings on Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG's (EEPK) public-sector covered bonds ("lettres de gages publiques"). The outlook is negative (see list below). Today's rating action follows our review of the latest cover pool characteristics and cash flow information as of March 31, 2012. We have applied our covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), and have reviewed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided. As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings uplift for EEPK's public-sector covered bond program to be six notches above the confidential issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This is based on a program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of "low". We have based our credit analysis on the key characteristics of the public-sector assets in the portfolio: Cover pool balance (mil. EUR): 4.538 Distribution of asset type: --Public-sector assets (%): 88.8 --Substitute collateral (%): 11.2 Concentration: --By top 20 borrowers (%): 46.72 --By largest individual exposure (%): 6.40 Weighted-average rating: BBB Scenario default rate (%): 21.00 Under our ALMM criteria, we consider that the current 'AAA' overcollateralization level needed to cover the asset default risk is 2.5% on a nominal basis. The key results of our analysis are: ALMM (%): 0.04 Classification of ALMM: Low Program categorization: 2 Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches): 6 Maximum potential rating: AAA Weighted-average target asset spread (%): 3.61 Target credit enhancement (%): 5.78 Available credit enhancement (%): 7.07 When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement, as outlined in the table above. Our analysis indicates that the cover pool can support 'AAA' ratings on EEPK's public-sector covered bonds. This reflects our assessment of the target credit enhancement, combined with the available credit enhancement for the covered bonds. We have consequently raised to 'AAA' from 'AA+' our ratings on EEPK's covered bonds. The issuer, EEPK, is not publicly rated. Our 'AAA' ratings on EEPK's public-sector covered bonds currently use the maximum six-notch ratings uplift above the confidential ICR on the bank, as determined under our ALMM criteria. Therefore, under our rating approach, any lowering of the bank's confidential ICR would directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds. The outlook is therefore negative for our 'AAA' ratings on EEPK's public-sector covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook of our confidential rating on the issuer, and in addition, to reflect the country risk exposure to U.S.-based assets, which in our view is high. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Developing; Negative Outlook Assigned Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG AAA/Negative AA+/Watch Dev Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques) Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ioan Isopel, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-306; ioan_isopel@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sean Hannigan, London (44) 20-7176-3783; sean_hannigan@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe; StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)