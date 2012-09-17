Sept 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by
10 basis points (bps) to 190 bps and the speculative-grade composite spread
contracted by 14 bps to 600 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
narrowed by 11 bps each to 124 bps, 160 bps, and 234 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
spread tightened by 12 bps to 408 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 13 bps to 625
bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 16 bps to 1,004 bps.
By industry, financial institutions and banks narrowed by 11 bps each to 269
bps and 268 bps, respectively, and industrials and utilities contracted by 10
bps each to 272 bps and 199 bps, respectively. Telecommunications narrowed by
13 bps to 291 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than
both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average
of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 683 bps and its five-year moving average of 750
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
