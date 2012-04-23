April 23 - Overview
-- In our view, there is an increased risk that Sweden-based bus services
provider Nobina AB will not be able to refinance its debt maturing in August
2012.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Nobina to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade
if a refinancing solution is not found in the next couple of months.
Rating Action
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB and
subordinate holding company Nobina Europe Holding AB (together, Nobina) to
'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the senior secured notes due
August 2012 issued by holding company Nobina Europe AB to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the
event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that Nobina's liquidity profile has
deteriorated due to increased refinancing risk. This is due to the lack of
finalized refinancing arrangements for Nobina's EUR85 million senior secured
notes due in August 2012. Although we understand that Nobina has made progress
and is currently engaged in detailed discussions with its advisors regarding a
refinancing plan, no final agreement has been reached. There is a possibility
of a further downgrade if a refinancing solution is not found in the next
couple of months.
We note that Nobina has a positive record of refinancing in similar
situations, most recently in 2009, albeit very close to the debt's maturity
date. Additionally, we believe that there is a significant degree of overlap
in the interests of the group's debtholders and its equityholders, given that
key stakeholders have material positions in both debt and equity. Coupled with
Nobina's profitable and cash generative business, we see these factors as
supporting a potential refinancing solution. However, we believe there is an
increased risk that the noteholders will not be paid on time and in full,
given the relatively short time to maturity and the lack of an agreed
refinancing solution to date.
The ratings on Nobina reflect our view of the group's "weak" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. In our view, the main
factors constraining the ratings are Nobina's "weak" liquidity profile and
high financial leverage. A further rating constraint is the group's relatively
low profit margin, which partly reflects its participation in competitive
tenders in the regulated Nordic bus markets.
Liquidity
We assess Nobina's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria. We note
that the group is exposed to large refinancing requirements because its EUR85
million senior secured notes are due in August 2012. We understand that Nobina
has started the process of arranging refinancing for the maturing notes;
however, the group has not yet finalized these plans.
As of Nov. 30, 2011, Nobina's liquidity sources included unrestricted cash of
Swedish krona (SEK) 159 million and a revolving and undrawn receivables
discounting facility of SEK262 million, which we understand expires in October
2012. Nobina's short-term debt maturities up to the second quarter of
financial 2012 now include the EUR85 million senior secured notes, plus SEK345
million of finance lease payments.
Under our liquidity analysis, we currently forecast a shortfall between uses
and sources of cash over the next 12 months. We note that cash balances,
internal operating cash flows, and the receivables discounting facility are
Nobina's only liquidity sources, absent available committed credit facilities.
We understand that there are no maintenance financial covenants in the
documents relating to Nobina's debt.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Nobina Europe AB's EUR85 million senior secured notes
maturing in August 2012 is 'CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating on
Nobina AB. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation
of average (30%-50%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a
payment default.
For our full recovery analysis, see "Nobina Europe Recovery Rating Profile,"
published July 26, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings
on Nobina if we observe a further weakening of the group's liquidity profile.
This could arise, for example, if a refinancing solution for the notes due
August 2012 is not found in the next couple of months.
Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if Nobina successfully
refinances its notes maturing in August 2012, so that we consider liquidity to
be "adequate." In addition, a positive rating action would depend upon the
group attaining financial ratios that we consider commensurate with a 'B'
rating, which include sustained funds from operations to Standard &
Poor's-adjusted debt of more than 10% and EBITDA to interest coverage of more
than 2x.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Nobina Europe Recovery Rating Profile, July 26, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Nobina AB
Nobina Europe Holding AB
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Nobina Europe AB
Senior Secured Debt* CCC+ B-
Recovery Rating 4 4
*Guaranteed by Nobina Europe Holding AB.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.