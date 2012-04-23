April 23 - Fitch Ratings views a potential acquisition of Avon Products,
Inc. by Coty as credit negative.
However, we note that Avon's quick decline of Coty's $10 billion bid combined
with Coty's stated desire to not initiate a hostile offer lessen the prospects
of a takeover.
Despite Avon's rejection, Coty has said it remains committed to buying the
cosmetics company. Following Avon's dismissal, Coty's chairman last week urged
Avon shareholders to pressure Avon's board of directors to consider opening its
books for a potential offer above the $23.25 share offer made earlier this
month. We note that, based on Avon's recent proxy filing, it does not have a
concentration in its shareholder base, with just under 19% held by three
investors. That would make it less efficient for Coty to reach a critical mass
of shareholders for one-on-one conversations.
Under the initial bid, the EBITDA multiple including Avon's $3.3 billion in
gross debt would translate to approximately 11.7x for the past twelve months
ended Dec. 31, 2011. Avon considered the bid low relative to recent comparable
deals in the personal care space. For example, Unilever paid 15.0x EBITDA for
Alberto-Culver and Reckitt Benckiser paid 18.0x for SSL International. That
said, we believe it is probable that Avon's direct selling model and recent
challenges were factored into the initial offer.
Coty stated in its April 2 letter to Avon's board that it had $4.5 billion in
net annual revenues and a 17% EBITDA margin (approximately $765 million versus
Avon's $1.434 billion). On a combined basis and assuming only $9 billion total
debt, pro forma gross leverage would be 4.1x. If calculated using around $1
billion of Avon's available cash ($1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011) to reduce
debt requirements, leverage would be 3.6x.
We believe interest rate coverage would likely be in the low-mid single-digit
range even if all of the debt was swapped to floating-rate securities. That
said, if an acquisition were to occur, we believe a credible and rapid
deleveraging plan would be necessary. We note the risk that any potential
deleveraging plan might be derailed by the work and expense needed to address
operational and legal issues while integrating the two businesses would likely
place downward pressure on the potential rating of the combined companies.
We expect it might be challenging for Coty to maintain investment-grade ratings
after an acquisition, even at the initial offer price of $23.25 per share. While
Avon's current $400 million dividend could be diverted to debt service, the
consolidated entity's credit measures and financial flexibility would be
materially lower. Avon has an IDR of 'BBB' and a Negative Rating Outlook, given
increasing leverage and minimal free cash flow. We previously cited that
increases in leverage beyond 2.5x driven by declining operating results and
ongoing negative free cash flow would be impetus for a rating downgrade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.