Fitch Ratings does not expect Pfizer's Inc.'s (Pfizer) divestiture of its nutritionals business to Nestle S.A. (Nestle) for approximately $11.85 billion to materially affect the company's current ratings and outlook. Fitch's current ratings for Pfizer are: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+; --Senior unsecured debt rating of 'A+'; --Bank loan rating of 'A+'; --Short-term IDR of 'F1'; --Commercial paper rating of 'F1'. The ratings apply to approximately $38.9 billion of debt. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Divestiture Partially Fulfills Strategy: The divestiture is a partial realization of Pfizer's strategy to streamline its corporate structure toward a sole focus on human medicines. The company still seeks strategic options for its animal health business, including a spin-out or outright sale. Under the agreement, Nestle will pay $11.85 billion in cash for Pfizer's infant nutrition business, which generates the vast majority of sales in territories outside of the U.S. The companies expect to complete the transaction in the first half of 2013, pending clearance by anti-trust authorities. Business Model Less Diversified: Fitch recognizes that Pfizer's operational performance will be reliant on the success of the pharmaceutical portfolio upon the completion of the corporate re-focusing efforts. Revenues derived from the baby food business and the animal health division totaled $2.14 billion and $4.18 billion in 2010, respectively, representing 3.2% and 6.2% of overall company sales. Excluding the businesses intended for sale, the remaining consumer health and prescription drug businesses would be subject to Pfizer's ability to counter the current historic drug patent expiration period that is expected to weigh on the company through 2015. Looking three years out, approximately 15% of revenues from the remaining businesses are exposed to patent expiry, not including the annualization of the patent lapse of Lipitor during 2012. Share Repurchases Remain the Benchmark: Asset sale proceeds are expected to be deployed toward the purchases of common shares, the return of which is the benchmark for revenue and earnings growth opportunities. The company has historically directed incremental capital from divestitures toward share repurchases as most recently shown by the increase in such activity in 2011, when $9 billion in shares were bought back, funded, in part by the $2.4 billion received from the sale of the Capsugel business. Fitch also sees the company increasing the dividend (halved because of the Wyeth purchase) to an industry average payout ratio of about 40% by the end of 2013. The dividend was increased by approximately 10% in 2012 and 11% in 2011 to $0.88 per share per year. Leverage Consistent with Rating Category: Pfizer has demonstrated financial discipline by reducing the debt load that nearly tripled with the $68 billion acquisition of Wyeth in October 2009, as the company decreased the debt level by approximately $9.7 billion in 2010 and 2011. As such, total debt leverage and adjusted debt leverage fell to 1.29 times (x) and 1.38x, respectively, at the end of 2011 from 2.2x and 2.3x, at the end of 2009. Further debt reduction is facilitated by a long-term debt maturity schedule with $3 billion to $4 billion of aggregate maturities per year in 2013-2015. Fitch believes that leverage will be consistent with the current rating category while Pfizer contends with revenue and margin pressures that Fitch anticipates over the ratings horizon. Significant Liquidity Available: Fitch recognizes the flexibility afforded by Pfizer's superior cash flow generation which is expected by Fitch to continue despite the top-line pressures. Pfizer saw the return of a double-digit free cash flow (FCF) margin in 2011, when FCF margin was 18.3%, which was up from 5.7% in 2010, given that cash flow was negatively affected by a one-time tax impact of $11 billion resulting from actions taken to complete the Wyeth acquisition. Fitch expects operating cash flow to moderate during Pfizer's period of key drug patent exclusivity lapses, yet remain above $18 billion annually. Additional liquidity is derived from $3.5 billion in cash, $23.2 billion of short-term investments, as well as $9.5 billion of long-term investments at the end of 2011. Pfizer also had $8.6 billion in unused lines of credit at the end of the last year, of which a total of $7 billion was available until 2016 to backstop a $12 billion commercial paper program.