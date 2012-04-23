Fitch Ratings does not expect Pfizer's Inc.'s (Pfizer) divestiture of
its nutritionals business to Nestle S.A. (Nestle) for approximately
$11.85 billion to materially affect the company's current ratings
and outlook.
Fitch's current ratings for Pfizer are:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+;
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'A+';
--Bank loan rating of 'A+';
--Short-term IDR of 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating of 'F1'.
The ratings apply to approximately $38.9 billion of debt. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Divestiture Partially Fulfills Strategy:
The divestiture is a partial realization of Pfizer's strategy to streamline its
corporate structure toward a sole focus on human medicines. The company still
seeks strategic options for its animal health business, including a spin-out or
outright sale. Under the agreement, Nestle will pay $11.85 billion in cash for
Pfizer's infant nutrition business, which generates the vast majority of sales
in territories outside of the U.S. The companies expect to complete the
transaction in the first half of 2013, pending clearance by anti-trust
authorities.
Business Model Less Diversified:
Fitch recognizes that Pfizer's operational performance will be reliant on the
success of the pharmaceutical portfolio upon the completion of the corporate
re-focusing efforts. Revenues derived from the baby food business and the animal
health division totaled $2.14 billion and $4.18 billion in 2010, respectively,
representing 3.2% and 6.2% of overall company sales. Excluding the businesses
intended for sale, the remaining consumer health and prescription drug
businesses would be subject to Pfizer's ability to counter the current historic
drug patent expiration period that is expected to weigh on the company through
2015. Looking three years out, approximately 15% of revenues from the remaining
businesses are exposed to patent expiry, not including the annualization of the
patent lapse of Lipitor during 2012.
Share Repurchases Remain the Benchmark:
Asset sale proceeds are expected to be deployed toward the purchases of common
shares, the return of which is the benchmark for revenue and earnings growth
opportunities. The company has historically directed incremental capital from
divestitures toward share repurchases as most recently shown by the increase in
such activity in 2011, when $9 billion in shares were bought back, funded, in
part by the $2.4 billion received from the sale of the Capsugel business. Fitch
also sees the company increasing the dividend (halved because of the Wyeth
purchase) to an industry average payout ratio of about 40% by the end of 2013.
The dividend was increased by approximately 10% in 2012 and 11% in 2011 to $0.88
per share per year.
Leverage Consistent with Rating Category:
Pfizer has demonstrated financial discipline by reducing the debt load that
nearly tripled with the $68 billion acquisition of Wyeth in October 2009, as the
company decreased the debt level by approximately $9.7 billion in 2010 and 2011.
As such, total debt leverage and adjusted debt leverage fell to 1.29 times (x)
and 1.38x, respectively, at the end of 2011 from 2.2x and 2.3x, at the end of
2009. Further debt reduction is facilitated by a long-term debt maturity
schedule with $3 billion to $4 billion of aggregate maturities per year in
2013-2015. Fitch believes that leverage will be consistent with the current
rating category while Pfizer contends with revenue and margin pressures that
Fitch anticipates over the ratings horizon.
Significant Liquidity Available:
Fitch recognizes the flexibility afforded by Pfizer's superior cash flow
generation which is expected by Fitch to continue despite the top-line
pressures. Pfizer saw the return of a double-digit free cash flow (FCF) margin
in 2011, when FCF margin was 18.3%, which was up from 5.7% in 2010, given that
cash flow was negatively affected by a one-time tax impact of $11 billion
resulting from actions taken to complete the Wyeth acquisition. Fitch expects
operating cash flow to moderate during Pfizer's period of key drug patent
exclusivity lapses, yet remain above $18 billion annually. Additional liquidity
is derived from $3.5 billion in cash, $23.2 billion of short-term investments,
as well as $9.5 billion of long-term investments at the end of 2011. Pfizer also
had $8.6 billion in unused lines of credit at the end of the last year, of which
a total of $7 billion was available until 2016 to backstop a $12 billion
commercial paper program.