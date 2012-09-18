Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America and its subsidiary United Wisconsin Insurance Co. Rationale The ratings reflect the company's well-diversified geographic presence and strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive factors are the company's volatile earnings and its product concentration, which focuses solely on workers' compensation. Under an intercompany reinsurance and pooling arrangement, Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America assumes 80% of the pooled underwriting results, United Wisconsin Insurance Co. assumes 10%, Accident Fund National Insurance Co. (unrated) assumes 6%, and Accident Fund General Insurance Co. (unrated) assumes 4% of the pooled underwriting results. Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America was incorporated in November 1994. The company writes workers' compensation insurance primarily in Michigan. Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accident Fund Holdings Inc., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America is the sole shareholder of United Wisconsin Insurance Co. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List New Rating Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America (Unsolicited Ratings) United Wisconsin Insurance Co (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBpi Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBpi This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.