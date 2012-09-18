Sept 18 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty
credit and financial strength ratings on Auto Club Insurance Assoc. (ACIA) to
'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. At the same time, we lowered our counterparty credit and
financial strength ratings on ACIA's two subsidiaries-- Auto Club Group
Insurance Co. and MemberSelect Insurance Co.--to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. ACIA
participates in an interaffiliate pool with these two subsidiaries.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the group's deteriorating operating performance and
geographic and product concentration. The company has been unprofitable on an
underwriting basis for the past five years in an increasingly marked trend
that has deteriorated ACIA's capital base and fundamental strength.
ACIA is licensed in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Illinois.
The company commenced operations in 1922, with its major lines of business
being auto physical and private-passenger auto liability. ACIA underwrites its
insurance to the members of the American Automobile Assoc., which is a leading
automotive and travel service provider. In 2009, ACIA purchased MEEMIC
Insurance Co. (MEEMIC; unrated) and its insurance agency affiliate, MEEMIC
Insurance Services Corp. (unrated). MEEMIC provided auto, homeowners', boat,
and umbrella insurance to employees of Michigan-based educational institutions
and their families through a network of captive agents. MEEMIC was previously
owned by GMAC Financial Services.
Ratings List
Downgrade To From
Auto Club Insurance Assoc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
MemberSelect Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Auto Club Group Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBpi BBBpi
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBpi BBBpi
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy,
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
