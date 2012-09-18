Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Auto Club Insurance Assoc. (ACIA) to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. At the same time, we lowered our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on ACIA's two subsidiaries-- Auto Club Group Insurance Co. and MemberSelect Insurance Co.--to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. ACIA participates in an interaffiliate pool with these two subsidiaries. Rationale The downgrade reflects the group's deteriorating operating performance and geographic and product concentration. The company has been unprofitable on an underwriting basis for the past five years in an increasingly marked trend that has deteriorated ACIA's capital base and fundamental strength. ACIA is licensed in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Illinois. The company commenced operations in 1922, with its major lines of business being auto physical and private-passenger auto liability. ACIA underwrites its insurance to the members of the American Automobile Assoc., which is a leading automotive and travel service provider. In 2009, ACIA purchased MEEMIC Insurance Co. (MEEMIC; unrated) and its insurance agency affiliate, MEEMIC Insurance Services Corp. (unrated). MEEMIC provided auto, homeowners', boat, and umbrella insurance to employees of Michigan-based educational institutions and their families through a network of captive agents. MEEMIC was previously owned by GMAC Financial Services. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Downgrade To From Auto Club Insurance Assoc. (Unsolicited Ratings) MemberSelect Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Auto Club Group Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBpi BBBpi Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBpi BBBpi This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.