Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. Rationale The downgrade of Kentucky Farm Bureau reflects the company's deteriorating operating performance. In addition, Kentucky Farm Bureau's geographic concentration and focused product offering contribute to significant volatility in earnings due to severe weather events and catastrophes. The company's strong capitalization partially offsets the negative factors. Kentucky Farm Bureau mainly writes private-passenger automobile and homeowners' insurance that is distributed primarily by direct marketing. The company is licensed to operate only in Kentucky. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Downgrade To From Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBpi BBBpi Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBpi BBBpi