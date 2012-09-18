Overview -- Modular space and storage lessor Algeco Scotsman has a significant market position, aggressive debt leverage, and a high exposure to the slowing economies of Europe and the U.S. -- We believe Algeco's geographic, customer, and end market diversity should help the company weather a near-term slowdown in key markets like Europe and the U.S. -- We are assigning a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Algeco. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation the company will maintain its credit measures, with rising earnings in higher-margin, more profitable markets despite earnings pressures from Europe and the U.S. Rating Action On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Baltimore-based Algeco Scotsman Global S.a r.l. (Algeco). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' rating to the proposed EUR1,050 million senior secured notes to be issued by subsidiary Algeco Scotsman Global Finance PLC and guaranteed by Algeco. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of an average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment default. We also assigned a 'B-' rating to the proposed EUR675 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Algeco Scotsman Global Finance PLC and guaranteed by Algeco. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Algeco reflect the company's significant position within the modular space leasing industry, its global footprint, the diverse end markets it serves, and its very low customer concentration and intermediate-term leases. Offsetting some of these strengths is the company's aggressive debt leverage, due largely to a history of debt-financed acquisitions, and its high exposure to the slowing economies of Europe and the U.S. that make up the majority of revenues and earnings. Despite near-term economic weakness in Europe and the U.S., we expect the company's financial profile to stay relatively stable, with weakness in those markets partly offset by profitable growth in the Asia Pacific region, Canada, and Latin America. We categorize Algeco's business risk profile as "weak," its financial risk profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The company does not publicly disclose financial information. Algeco is recapitalizing its balance sheet with new financings and converting some debt into equity. Algeco is entering into a $1,250 million asset-based revolving credit facility (not rated), EUR1,050 million senior secured notes and EUR675 million senior secured notes. The company will use proceeds largely to pay off existing debt and to cover transaction fees and expenses. At the same time, Algeco is acquiring Ausco Modular Holdings Ltd. (Ausco; not rated), a lessor of modular buildings in Australia and New Zealand. The terms of the sale of Ausco to Algeco are not publicly disclosed. Algeco is majority owned by TDR Capital LLP, which also owns soon-to-be sold Ausco. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect operating margins (after depreciation and amortization) in the low teen percentage area, funds flow from operations (FFO) to total lease-adjusted debt to be about 10%, and lease-adjusted debt to capital in the mid-60% area. As a leasing company, Algeco can accommodate somewhat higher leverage relative to similarly rated industrial companies. Even so, Algeco carries a heavy debt load and has substantial goodwill due to a history of debt-financed acquisitions. Over the past seven years Algeco has successfully consolidated the global modular space market, completing several acquisitions with a combined enterprise value in excess of EUR2 billion. Our assessment of the company's financial profile leaves room for midsize tuck-in acquisitions. However, a large debt-financed acquisition could hurt the company's financial risk profile and our expectations for stable credit measures. Algeco is a global lessor of modular structures. Products include single-unit buildings and large-scale multistory permanent structures, used for various purposes including offices, classrooms, hospitals, restaurants, and retail stores, for example. The company engages in the leasing, sale, delivery, and installation of these products throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Algeco also provides portable storage solutions--a relatively small portion of its business. The most significant factors in our assessment of Algeco's overall business risk profile are market position, geographic diversity, end market diversity, and customer concentration. Algeco is the leading lessor of modular space in the world, and it holds the No. 1 or No. 2 position in all of the markets it serves. The company has operations in 37 countries. Algeco benefits from serving diversified end markets such as mining, manufacturing, government, commercial and residential construction, education, and diversified industrial companies. The company has a granular customer base with very low customer concentration. The ancillary services Algeco provides to its customers (maintenance, alarms, telemonitoring, etc.) and its relatively small storage business enhance the company's diversity. Algeco has lease terms that average two to three years and help support its relatively good operating efficiency. Algeco's closest competitor is Modular Space Corp. (not rated). Modular Space operates predominantly in North America and does not have nearly the global footprint and range of offerings that Algeco does. Liquidity Algeco has adequate liquidity. We believe its sources of cash will likely exceed its uses substantially over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the proposed financing, cash sources include modest unrestricted cash balances and sufficient availability under the $1,250 million revolver that matures in 2017. The revolver facility is subject to a borrowing base. Cash sources also include proceeds from the new EUR1,050 million senior secured notes and EUR675 million in senior unsecured notes, as well as moderate expected proceeds from the sale of assets. We expect Algeco to make reasonable investments in capital spending to replenish and expand its fleet. However, its capital expenditures are highly discretionary, and orders for new equipment have a short lead time (less than three months). Accordingly, in our evaluation of liquidity, we used a moderate amount as a proxy for minimum capital spending. Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to use very little cash for debt maturities. In accordance with Standard & Poor's methodology and assumptions, in our view, the relevant aspects of Algeco's liquidity include: -- Coverage of cash uses by cash sources in excess of 1.2x--the minimum for an adequate designation--for the next year; -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 20%; -- Our expectation that Algeco will remain in compliance with its financial covenants, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% over the next year; -- Algeco's ability to absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and capacity to scale down capital spending drastically; and -- Its prudent financial risk management, in our view, including arranging credit facilities and maintaining cash balances to support liquidity and its ability to reduce capital spending sharply (as Algeco demonstrated in 2010 and 2009). Pro forma for the financing, Algeco will have certain springing financial covenants related to leverage and interest coverage. Although we do not expect the covenants to be tested, if indeed they were, we expect the company would be in compliance. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Algeco Scotsman Global Finance PLC to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the financings and the sale of Ausco to Algeco, we expect the company to maintain its credit measures, with rising earnings in higher-margin, more profitable markets in Australia, Canada, and Brazil, despite earnings pressures from Europe and the U.S. We believe that Algeco's growth strategy and diverse operations should help it weather near-term economic weakness in the U.S. and Europe, its two key markets. We could, however, lower our ratings if weakness in these markets or a more pronounced slowdown in the global economy pressure earnings more than we expect, or if the company pursues a large debt-financed acquisition, causing FFO to debt to fall to mid-single-digit percentage area. Although less likely, we could raise the rating if revenues and earnings growth exceed our expectations (causing FFO to debt to reach the midteen percent area) and operating margins (after depreciation and amortization) to rise to the high-teens percent area on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Algeco Scotsman Global S.a r.l. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Algeco Scotsman Global Finance PLC EUR1,050 mil. senior secured notes B+ Recovery rating 4 EUR675 mil. senior unsecured notes B- Recovery rating 6