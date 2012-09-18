Sept 18 - Rating Action On Aug 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co. and New Jersey Re-Insurance Co. to 'BBBpi' from 'Api'. Rationale The ratings action reflects the companies' deteriorating operating performance and significant geographic concentration, as more than 95% of their direct premiums are in New Jersey, which subjects them to substantial weather-related losses, market, legal, and regulatory risks. Both companies' strong capitalization and their broad product offerings partially offset the negative factors. New Jersey Manufacturers commenced operations in 1913 and was founded by factory owners who wanted to purchase insurance from a reliable, local, safety-oriented carrier. The company markets on a direct basis and provides private-passenger auto, workers' compensation, homeowners', and commercial auto insurance. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Downgrade To From New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) New Jersey Re-Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi Api Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi Api This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.