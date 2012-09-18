Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings assigns an expected long-term foreign currency
rating of 'A+(exp)' to Banco Santander Chile's (BSC) USD750MM senior
fixed rate notes due 2022. The rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received. This expected rating
assigned to BSC's new debt issuance corresponds to the bank's long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to other senior unsecured debt.
BSC's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic credit quality (Viability rating), which
reflects its strong franchise in Chile, sound asset quality, adequate
capitalization and very strong profitability, and ample liquidity that benefits
from a large base of retail deposits. In addition, BSC has significantly reduced
its refinancing risk, building an ample structural liquidity buffer. The
Negative Outlook on the IDR reflects the potential loss of confidence or
reputation for the subsidiary, in case Spain and the parent's financial
condition continues to deteriorate, though Fitch notes that so far the
subsidiary has been perceived by the market, to a large extent, to be
independent from its parent (see 'Fitch Takes Actions on Banco Santander's Latin
American Subsidiaries', dated June 13, 2012, available at
'www.fitchratings.com'). BSC's Fitch IDR of 'A+' is three notches above its
parent's, Banco Santander Spain ('BBB+', Negative Outlook), as in
Fitch's opinion, BSC is, to a large extent, ring-fenced from its parent.
Fitch currently rates BSC as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook Negative;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-33-07
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Fitch Takes Actions on Banco Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' (June
13, 2012);
--'Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher than Parent Banks and Parent Bank
Holding Companies' (June 12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding
Companies
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training