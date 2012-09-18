Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating
and '4' recovery rating to The Ryland Group Inc.'s proposed $250 million
senior unsecured notes due 2022. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default.
The notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by substantially all of
Ryland's direct and indirect wholly owned homebuilding subsidiaries. Ryland's
proposed notes will rank equally with its $880 million of existing senior
unsecured notes. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance
for general corporate purchases. The company's next debt maturity is in
January 2015, when $126 million 5.375% senior notes mature. We believe the
company will ultimately use the additional liquidity raised through this
offering to fund new investments. As a result, debt-to-EBITDA will remain
elevated and high for the rating due to the additional debt burden, but in
line with our expectations given the company's recently stronger operating
performance and profitability.
Our ratings on Ryland reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile, which
reflects EBITDA-based metrics that remain weak for the rating. We view
Ryland's business risk profile to be "fair" because of the company's
less-capital-intensive land strategies, which result in a shorter years supply
and predominately developed supply of land. Even so, we expect the company
will need to invest in land to meet anticipated demand beyond 2013. While
profitability is improving, it remains weak for the rating. However, community
count growth and better absorption should support volume growth, and we expect
Ryland to improve its margins and profitability in 2012 and 2013.
Ryland's ample cash position, relative to its near-term capital needs, remains
an important ratings support, absent access to a committed revolving credit
facility. Proceeds from the new debt issue will bolster cash, which would
otherwise decline in 2013 as the company builds up inventory. We would lower
ratings if operating results do not improve as expected and if key credit
metrics are not on an improving trajectory, such that we believe adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA will reach the 6x area in 2013. We would also lower the ratings
if liquidity weakens significantly. An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12
months because we expect Ryland leverage to remain elevated.
For the most recent credit analysis on Ryland, please see our summary on the
company published June 14, 2012 on the Global Credit Portal, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
