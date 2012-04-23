Overview -- U.S. health care software provider Emdeon is amending its existing senior secured credit facilities. -- We are assigning 'BB-' issue-level ratings and '1' recovery ratings to the $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 and $1.301 billion senior secured term loan due 2018. -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's $375 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will remain positive and that Emdeon will maintain leverage at or below current levels. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level credit rating and '1' recovery ratings to Nashville-based health care software provider Emdeon Inc.'s new $1.426 billion senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 and a $1.301 billion senior secured term loan due 2018. The '1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery of principle in the event of payment default We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating and 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $375 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '6' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principle in the event of payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect Emdeon's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its "weak" business risk profile. We calculate the pro forma leverage, adjusted for the $80 million of incremental debt and operating leases, at near 7x, which we consider high for the rating. We expect the company to reduce leverage in the intermediate term through modest EBITDA expansion and debt repayments. Emdeon provides technology and information solutions that facilitate communications among health care payers, providers, and pharmacies. The company provides patient eligibility, claims management, payment remittance, revenue cycle management, and patient billing services, among others. Emdeon's legacy claims management and patient statement segments have been weakened by low health care utilization, reflecting fewer insured lives and doctor visits. Nevertheless, we expect the highly embedded nature of Emdeon's core products, and expanding market opportunities for its ancillary products such as revenue cycle management and analytics, will enable the company to generate revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits for the foreseeable future. Emdeon's weak business risk profile reflects its modest organic growth prospects, acquisitive growth strategy, and the potential long-term threat to its core electronic claims clearinghouse platform as payers look to establish direct connections with providers. Offsets include the company's diverse customer base, highly recurring revenues, and moderate long-term growth prospects in its ancillary, value-added products as the overall adoption of electronic health records continues to expand. We view Emdeon's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. We estimate pro forma leverage, adjusted for the new incremental debt, at about 7x as of December 2011--which we consider high for the rating. By the end of 2012, we expect EBITDA to be in excess of $300 million, such that adjusted leverage will be near mid-6x. The term loan has a required 50% cash flow sweep, which could result in additional debt reduction over the intermediate term. Finally, given Emdeon's high leverage, the rating does not incorporate capacity for debt-financed acquisitions in the near term. Liquidity We consider Emdeon's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include modest cash balances post refinancing and expected positive annual free operating cash flow in the near term. We expect uses to include modest, growth-related working capital investments, annual capital expenditures of near $60 million, and debt amortization of $13 million per year. Our assessment of Emdeon's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more and net sources to be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. -- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under the $125 million revolving credit facility. -- Based on Emdeon's recurring revenue model and diverse customer base, we believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability events. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Emdeon, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will remain positive as a result of its highly recurring revenue and broad customer base and that Emdeon will maintain adjusted leverage at or below current levels. We would consider an upgrade if the company can maintain its revenue growth and stable margins over time, such that adjusted leverage declines to near the 5x range. Senior Secured US$1.301 bil term B-1 bk ln due 2018 BB- Recovery Rating 1 US$125 mil revolving bank ln due 2016 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Emdeon Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6