Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms EMEA RLCP RatingsSept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 58 EMEA Retail, Leisure
and Consumer Products company ratings. A full list of rating actions is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
The linked worksheet provides:
-- A full list of ratings affirmed
-- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com
-- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and