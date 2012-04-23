Overview -- In our view, the expected transition of Dayton Power & Light Co.'s generation to market rates in Ohio and the expansion of parent DPL Inc.'s retail marketing activities increases the business risk of both entities. -- We have placed our ratings on DPL and Dayton Power & Light, including the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit ratings on both, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch reflects the potential that we will lower our ratings on both in the near term after we gain more clarity on the timing and transition to full market rates for Dayton Power & Light. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings DPL Inc. and subsidiary Dayton Power & Light Co. (DP&L), including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We placed the 'BB+' senior unsecured rating on DPL's notes and the 'BBB+' rating on DP&L's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications. The '1+' recovery rating on DP&L's senior secured debt is unchanged. Rationale The CreditWatch reflects the potential that we will lower our ratings on both entities in the near term after we gain more clarity on the timing and transition to full market rates for DP&L. We have revised our assessment of DPL and DP&L's business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent" to reflect the increased competition in Ohio along with the expected growth of the unregulated retail business. In addition, we expect the increasing competitive pressure due to lower wholesale electric prices will materially stress DPL's profit margins. The company's financial position has very little cushion due to the increased amount of acquisition debt layered on by parent company AES Corp. (BB-/Stable/--). Our baseline forecast shows funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of around 11% and total debt to total capital at approximately 57%. We will resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the timing and transition to full market rates for DP&L. The ratings on DPL Inc. reflect its consolidated credit profile, which includes its association with the weaker credit quality of its parent, AES. DPL is the holding company for regulated electric utility DP&L. The ratings also reflect DPL's "strong" business risk profile and its "aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. (We rank business risk from "excellent" to "vulnerable" and financial risk from "minimal" to "highly leveraged.") The ratings on DPL and DP&L are higher than the rating on parent AES due to structural protections (a separateness agreement, an independent director, and debt limitations and covenants) that provide a degree of insulation to the subsidiary. DPL's credit quality is heavily influenced by the substantial amount of additional acquisition-related debt and the adverse impact on the company's key financial measures. In that regard, we expect total debt to total capital to hover around 57% and adjusted FFO to total debt to be approximately 11%. We base the strong business risk profiles of both entities on DP&L's eventual transition to generation market rates. We expect that growth of DPL's retail subsidiary combined with increasing competitive pressure due to lower wholesale electric prices will materially stress DPL's profit margins in the near term. Our assessment of business risk also takes into account the increasing retail competition, a lack of fuel diversity, and a weak economy in Dayton. Those factors are partially offset, in our view, by the lower-risk regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) portion of the business; generally low-cost generating facilities; and the completion of a heavy environmental compliance program. With heightened competition in Ohio, affiliate DPL Energy Resources now provides electricity to about 87% of DP&L's estimated 47% switched load at market rates. DP&L has filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement a market rate offer (MRO) following the year-end 2012 expiration of its current electric security plan (ESP). The proposed MRO covers the period from Jan. 1, 2013, through May 31, 2018. As required by Ohio law, the standard service offer (SSO) rates under the proposed MRO would reflect a proportionate blend of the rate resulting from a competitive bidding process (CBP) and DP&L's current ESP generation prices. DP&L is proposing to blend in auction results with current standard-service offer rates over the period, starting with a 10% mix of October's auction results and culminating in a 100% move to market in June 2018. PUCO has so far not approved an MRO, and has denied requests by FirstEnergy Corp and Duke Energy Corp in the past year. Both FirstEnergy and Duke went on to file ESPs that PUCO approved. Based on these previous MRO filings, we expect that DP&L may be required to file a new ESP with a shorter transition period to market rates. As a reference point, AEP's recent Ohio ESP filing with PUCO calls for a transition to market rates over a three-year period. We expect the commission to issue an order near the end of the second quarter 2012. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. Adequate liquidity supports our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on DPL and its subsidiary DP&L. The company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.2x. DPL's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate. DP&L's next maturity is significant, at $470 million, but it is not due until 2013. Given the magnitude of the maturity, we expect the company to address it well in advance of the due date DP&L maintains a $200 million revolving credit facility that matures on April 20, 2013. On Aug. 24, 2011, the company entered into another $200 million revolving credit facility that expires in August 2015. Subject to certain conditions and approvals, DP&L has the option to increase both facilities by up to an additional $50 million. The agreement contains a $20 million sublimit for swingline loans. Both DP&L bank agreements have one financial covenant requiring that DP&L's total debt to capital ratio not exceed 65%; the company comfortably complies, with an actual ratio of about 41%. DPL also has a $125 million revolving facility that matures in August 2014. The agreement contains a $125 sublimit for the issuance of standby letters of credit (LOCs) and a $10 million sublimit for swingline loans. The facility requires that total debt not exceed 70% of total capitalization. In addition, EBITDA to consolidated interest charges must be at least 2.5x only if credit ratings on DPL fall below investment grade. At the end of December DPL was comfortably in compliance with total debt to capital of 55% and EDITDA to interest of 7.54x. Liquidity is adequate based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $600 million over the next 12 months, consisting of projected FFO and availability under the credit facilities. We estimate liquidity uses of roughly $385 million during the same period for capital spending, dividends, and debt maturities. Recovery analysis We assign recovery ratings to first-mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings being notched above a corporate credit rating (CCR) on a utility, depending on the CCR category and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB recovery methodology on the ample historical record of nearly 100% recovery for secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on our view that the factors that supported those recoveries (limited size of the creditor class and the durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization, given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will persist. Under our notching criteria, when assigning issue ratings to utility FMBs, we consider the limitations of FMB issuance under the utility's indenture relative to the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders, management's stated intentions on future FMB issuance, and the regulatory limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a CCR on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories. DP&L's FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+' and an issue rating one notch above the CCR. CreditWatch The CreditWatch reflects the possibility that we will lower our ratings on both DP&L and DPL in the near term after we gain more clarity on the timing and terms of DP&L's eventual transition to full market rates. We have revised our assessment of DPL and DP&L's business risk profiles to strong from excellent to reflect the increased competition in Ohio along with the expected growth of the unregulated retail business. In addition, we believe the increasing competitive pressure due to lower wholesale electric prices will materially stress DPL's profit margins. The company's financial position has very little cushion due to the increased amount of acquisition debt layered on by parent company AES. Our baseline forecast shows FFO to total debt hovering around 11% and total debt to total capital at approximately 57%. We will resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the timing and transition to full market rates for DP&L. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From DPL Inc. Dayton Power & Light Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/-- BBB-/Stable/-- DPL Inc. Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+ DPL Capital Trust II Preferred Stock BB/Watch Neg BB Dayton Power & Light Co. Senior Secured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+ Recovery Rating 1+ 1+