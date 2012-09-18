(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed First Investment Bank AD's (FIBank)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded FIBank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-'
from 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmation of FIBank's IDRs are based on Fitch's view that there continues
to be a moderate probability of support from the Bulgarian authorities in case
of need, which is reflected in the Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'BB-'. Bulgaria's Long-term foreign currency IDR is 'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
Following earlier discussions with the Bulgarian National Bank, Fitch
understands that the propensity of the authorities to support FIBank, as a
systemically important bank, remains strong. FIBank's market shares in assets,
especially corporate loans, and retail deposits continue to increase. At
end-H112, FIBank was the fourth-largest bank in Bulgaria with an 8% market share
in total assets, and the second-largest retail deposit taker with a 14% market
share.
In assessing support, Fitch also considers the Bulgarian authorities' ability to
support FIBank. The agency views favourably the country's low government debt
(Fitch forecasts this to stand at 18.5% of GDP at end-2012), significant
available fiscal reserves (6.8% of GDP at end-May 2012) and the relatively small
size of FIBank's balance sheet (total assets at 7.6% of GDP at end-2011). Fitch
also notes that 80% of FIBank's customer accounts are covered by deposit
insurance, and the bank's uninsured liabilities, with respect to which the
authorities' would take the decision on support, comprised a low 23% of total
liabilities (about 1.7% of GDP) at end-H112. In addition, 83% of these uninsured
liabilities are customer deposits, which Fitch understands have been placed
primarily by domestic clients.
At the same time, weaknesses in the bank's corporate governance and potentially
high related party and relationship lending, in Fitch's view, could give rise to
somewhat greater uncertainty about the authorities' readiness to support the
bank in all circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
the Bulgarian authorities' willingness or ability to support FIBank in case of
need. The ratings could be downgraded in case of any prolonged delay in
providing assistance, should this be clearly needed, or if the Bulgarian
sovereign ratings are downgraded. A marked change in FIBank's liability
structure to include more wholesale funding could also increase uncertainty with
respect to support and result in a downgrade. An upgrade of FIBank's ratings is
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VR
The downgrade of the VR to 'b-' reflects further deterioration in reported asset
quality, and weaker reserve coverage and therefore capitalisation. The VR
considers weaknesses in corporate governance, weak underlying asset quality,
potentially high related party and relationship lending, high loan
concentrations and weak performance. However, the VR also considers FIBank's
broad and to date stable deposit base.
The reported regulatory non-performing (NPL) ratio, which incorporates 90+ days
overdue and loss loans, increased to 8% at end-H112 compared to 5.8% at end-2011
and 4.2% at end-2010. This ratio was still notably lower than for the banking
system as a whole (16.9% at end-H112). However, in Fitch's view, FIBank's
underlying asset quality may be significantly weaker. Watch loans (overdue by
30-90 days) are a quite stable 7%-9% of the portfolio (7.4% at end-H112) and
Fitch calculates interest accrued but not received in cash as 11% of total
interest income in H112. Furthermore, the ratio of renegotiated and
restructured loans to total loans is high, although some restructured loans may
already be classified as NPLs and some renegotiations may not necessarily
reflect a deterioration in loan quality.
In Fitch's view, FIBank's loan book is highly concentrated, with exposures to
the largest 20 borrowers equal to 3.4x Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-H112.
Amortisation of these loans is very limited, and some borrowers have been
granted additional facilities, further increasing concentrations. Within the
largest borrowers, there are already some signs of deterioration, with some
exposures showing delays in repayment and others classified in categories lower
than 'standard'. Three loans, EUR55m each, granted for the acquisition of a
metals plant in Q211 equated to 71% of the bank's equity at end-H111. This
remains a concern for Fitch.
In Fitch's view, the risk of related party and relationship lending is high,
given the two founding shareholders' interest in capital-intensive projects in
the tourist industry, incomplete disclosure of the shareholder structure, and
the quite high-risk nature of some loan exposures.
Reserve coverage of NPLs had fallen to 39% at end-H112 from 67% at end-2010,
with unreserved NPLs equal to 46% of equity (unreserved NPLs and watch loans
together exceeded equity). Fitch is therefore concerned about the quality of
capital, while the Tier 1 and total capital ratios, at 10.8% and 12.9%
respectively, at end-H112, were only slightly above the regulatory required
and/or recommended minimums. Pre-impairment profit is moderate, and net of
accrued interest was negligible in H112, limiting the bank's ability to
strengthen its solvency through internal capital generation.
The VR is supported by FIBank's strong retail deposit franchise, the virtual
absence of refinancing risk and the bank's currently comfortable liquidity. At
the same time, Fitch notes that the relatively high rates that FIBank has paid
to date for its customer funding significantly constrain margins and
performance. Furthermore, a marked deterioration in asset quality could lead to
greater instability in the deposit base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
The VR could be downgraded further in case of continued deterioration in
FIBank's loan performance and underlying asset quality, resulting in increased
pressure on the bank's capitalisation. The VR could be upgraded if the bank is
recapitalised. However, Fitch does not expect this given the absence of equity
injections in recent years.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
