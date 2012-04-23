April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its issue-level rating on Dex One Corp.'s subordinated $300 million notes due 2017 to 'D' from 'CC', reflecting the company's announcement that it repurchased $98 million face value of the notes at a price of 27% of par. These subpar buybacks are tantamount to default under our criteria. The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The 'CCC' corporate credit rating on the company and the negative outlook remain unchanged. The 'CCC' corporate credit rating reflects our view that Dex One's business will remain under pressure, given the unfavorable outlook for print directory advertising. We view the company's rising debt leverage, low debt trading levels, weak operating outlook, and steadily declining discretionary cash flow as indications of financial distress. The term loan and subordinated notes are trading at a significant discount to their par values, providing the company an economic incentive to pursue ongoing subpar buybacks, which would be tantamount to default under our criteria. We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria and on the company's steadily declining cash flows as it confronts sizable maturities. We regard the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on significant risks of continued structural and cyclical decline in the print directory sector. Structural risks include increased competition from online and other distribution channels, as small business advertising expands across a greater number of marketing channels. Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenues and EBITDA to show a mid-teens percentage and high-teens to low-20% rate decline, respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift toward more efficient and lower-cost digital advertising platforms. Despite good growth in online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings, we believe that total bookings will continue to decline at a mid-teens percent rate over the near term. We do not expect digital booking growth to offset print booking declines, because Dex One has not been able to convert a significant portion of its print customer relationships into digital customers, even though some have bought print-and-digital packages. As a result, we expect the EBITDA margin to deteriorate at an increasing rate, leverage to continue to rise, and discretionary cash flow to decline further. Our negative outlook reflects our expectation that Dex One's declining business fundamentals could hinder refinancing of its 2014 debt maturity. We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that the company is going to incur a cash default or file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Although a remote possibility at this time, a revision of the outlook to stable would likely involve a resumption of organic revenue growth and the company addressing 2014 maturities. We believe this scenario would entail an substantial increase in digital revenue, as we expect that trends in print advertising will continue to be under significant structural pressure. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Dex One Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Dex One Corp. Subordinated D CC Recovery Rating 6 6 A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.