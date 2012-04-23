April 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its issue-level
rating on Dex One Corp.'s subordinated $300 million notes due 2017 to
'D' from 'CC', reflecting the company's announcement that it repurchased $98
million face value of the notes at a price of 27% of par. These subpar buybacks
are tantamount to default under our criteria. The recovery rating remains at
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for
noteholders in the event of a payment default.
The 'CCC' corporate credit rating on the company and the negative outlook
remain unchanged. The 'CCC' corporate credit rating reflects our view that Dex
One's business will remain under pressure, given the unfavorable outlook for
print directory advertising. We view the company's rising debt leverage, low
debt trading levels, weak operating outlook, and steadily declining
discretionary cash flow as indications of financial distress. The term loan
and subordinated notes are trading at a significant discount to their par
values, providing the company an economic incentive to pursue ongoing subpar
buybacks, which would be tantamount to default under our criteria.
We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," based on our criteria and on the company's steadily declining cash
flows as it confronts sizable maturities. We regard the company's business
risk profile as "vulnerable," based on significant risks of continued
structural and cyclical decline in the print directory sector. Structural
risks include increased competition from online and other distribution
channels, as small business advertising expands across a greater number of
marketing channels.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenues and EBITDA to
show a mid-teens percentage and high-teens to low-20% rate decline,
respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift
toward more efficient and lower-cost digital advertising platforms. Despite
good growth in online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings,
we believe that total bookings will continue to decline at a mid-teens percent
rate over the near term. We do not expect digital booking growth to offset
print booking declines, because Dex One has not been able to convert a
significant portion of its print customer relationships into digital
customers, even though some have bought print-and-digital packages. As a
result, we expect the EBITDA margin to deteriorate at an increasing rate,
leverage to continue to rise, and discretionary cash flow to decline further.
Our negative outlook reflects our expectation that Dex One's declining
business fundamentals could hinder refinancing of its 2014 debt maturity. We
could also lower the rating if we become convinced that the company is going
to incur a cash default or file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Although
a remote possibility at this time, a revision of the outlook to stable would
likely involve a resumption of organic revenue growth and the company
addressing 2014 maturities. We believe this scenario would entail an
substantial increase in digital revenue, as we expect that trends in print
advertising will continue to be under significant structural pressure.
RATINGS LIST
Dex One Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/--
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Dex One Corp.
Subordinated D CC
Recovery Rating 6 6
