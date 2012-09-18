Sept. 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Palm Bay, Florida (the city): --Implied general obligation (GO) at 'AA-'; --$3.5 million public service tax (PST) refunding revenue bonds, series 2001 at 'AA-'; --$5.5 million PST revenue bonds, series 2010 at 'AA-'; --$5.4 million gas tax revenue bonds, series 2004 at 'A+'; --$43.3 million taxable special obligation bonds, series 2008 at 'A+'; --$17 million sales tax revenue bonds, series 2006 at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The public services tax (PST) bonds are secured by the municipal services tax, consisting of the PST and the communications services tax (CST). The special obligation bonds are secured by the city's covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A) non-ad valorem revenues. Such a covenant shall be cumulative to the extent not paid and shall continue until all required amounts payable under the indenture have been paid. The sales tax bonds are secured the city's portion of the local government half-cent sales tax, which is distributed by the county. The gas tax bonds are secured by a six-cent local option gas tax, which is distributed by the county. The PST bonds, series 2001 bonds are secured by a DSRF backed by Municipal Bond Insurance Association. The PST bonds, series 2010 and gas tax bonds are secured by cash-funded debt service reserve funds (DSRF). The special obligation bonds and sale tax bonds are secured by DSRFs backed by Assured Guaranty Municipal surety policies. KEY RATING DRIVERS BUDGETARY BALANCE RESTORED: Positive operating results for fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2012 (projected) and the anticipated adoption of a balanced fiscal 2013 budget are expected to maintain reserve levels close to the city's 10% policy and result in a satisfactory financial cushion. MODERATE FIXED COST BURDEN: Annual debt service, pension obligations, and OPEB contributions represent a fifth of annual spending, which Fitch considers moderate. Overall debt levels are average and expected to remain so as future debt plans are modest. ABOVE-AVERAGE RISK DEBT PROFILE: The city's proportion of variable rate debt is very high and amortization of outstanding principal is slow due to the large amount of outstanding pension bonds. Exposure to debt with put features and derivatives exposes the city to the potential for unanticipated financial costs related to market conditions and/or counterparty events. STRAINED ECONOMIC CONDITIONS: The area economy functions as a bedroom community for regional labor markets and remains depressed due to the housing market correction. Economic indicators compare unfavorably to national averages. ROBUST PST COVERAGE: PST revenues cover maximum annual debt service (MADS) nearly 9 times (x). Fitch believes coverage will remain robust, as PST revenues play a significant role in financing the general fund budget. Fitch notes the rating on all of the city's special tax revenue bonds, including the PST bonds, is capped by the implied ULTGO rating of the city. COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: Non-ad valorem revenues are significant relative to debt service and are diverse in nature. A one-notch distinction in the rating on the special obligation revenue bonds from the implied ULTGO reflects the absence of a pledge of specific revenue and the inability of bondholders to compel the city to generate non-ad valorem revenue sufficient to pay bondholders. VERY STRONG SALES & GAS TAX COVERAGE: MADS coverage is projected to remain at or above 4.0 (x) in fiscal 2012 for both the sales tax and gas tax revenue bonds. The city has no plans to leverage these securities. Legal provisions are average for the sales tax bonds and strong for the gas tax bonds. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? BUDGETARY SOLUTIONS NARROWED: The city's reduced reserve position (from over 20% of spending in fiscal 2006) leaves it more susceptible to budget shocks and the challenges posed by a declining tax base, a high property tax rate, an economy that still faces an elevated rate of unemployment. To balance some of these concerns, near-term rating stability will be influenced by the level of commitment exhibited by the city to maintain balance sheet resources in-line with the adopted reserve policy, at a minimum. CREDIT PROFILE ADEQUATE FINANCIAL CUSHION ANTICIPATED OVER NEAR TERM The general fund reported an operating surplus (after transfers) for fiscal 2011 of $286,937 equal to a modest 0.5% of operating expenditures and transfers out (or spending). The unrestricted fund balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned and committed fund balance under GASB 54) at the close of fiscal 2011 was $6.1 million or an adequate 10.4% of spending. The city is projecting a $1 million addition to fund balance for the current fiscal year largely due to a specialized accounting treatment of pension costs that resulted in $825,000 of savings. The city's fiscal 2013 budget proposal is balanced without the use of existing reserves. General fund revenues are reduced by $1.3 million or 2.3% from the fiscal 2012 original budget and essentially flat compared to fiscal 2012 projected actual revenue. The budget proposes maintaining the property tax at 9 mills, which is high relative to the statutory cap of 10 mills. The city has increased its tax rate from 4.6 mills in fiscal 2007 to help offset a $3.3 billion or 57% decline in taxable assessed value (TAV) during the period. The city reports some area of revenue raising capacity, most notably through an increase in the utility's annual payment in lieu of taxes though none has been proposed for the upcoming fiscal year. In a one-time payment, the employee benefit fund will reimburse the general fund $1.8 million for unspent funds transferred in fiscal 2012 and earlier. The proposed budget generally maintains service levels, but not without areas of sacrifice. The budget eliminates 20 positions all of which were vacant, increasing the total number of full-time positions eliminated since fiscal 2007 to 106 or 12.8% of total staff. Wages are held flat for the fifth consecutive year. Lastly, capital investments for road maintenance, which had reached $2 million annually, have recently been deferred or completely eliminated from the budget as have other areas of pay-as-you-go capital, including vehicle replacement and information technology. SUBSTANTIAL TAX BASE DECLINES The recent housing correction erased the sizable tax base gains enjoyed by the city in the earlier half of the decade; AV grew 37% and 43% in fiscal 2006 and 2007, respectively. Since fiscal 2007, the city's tax base has fallen by 57% to $2.5 billion in fiscal 2012. TAV declines have softened, however, with a moderate 2.6% decline for fiscal 2013, which Fitch considers realistic given trends in the city's housing market. Fitch notes the city's prudent measures to offset this decline through annual millage rate hikes, as noted above. As a result, property taxes have remained relatively constant at over 40% of general fund revenues. Fitch notes that the current millage rate is high for the region and very close to the state's statutory 10-mill cap, limiting the city's revenue-raising flexibility. The tax base remains adequately diverse and collections are solid at 97.5% on a current basis. MODERATE DEBT AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Overall debt is moderate on a per capita basis ($2,326) and above-average as a percentage of market value (5.8%). Debt service for fiscal 2011 totaled $4.8 million or an affordable 7% of general and debt service funds spending. Fitch views the city's slow amortization of outstanding principal (31% in 10 years) as a credit weakness. Future capital needs are modest as delineated in the city's $4.4 million tax-supported capital improvement plan for fiscal 2012-2016. Capital projects are related to infrastructure. The city has no future debt plans beyond the issuance of a $325,000 lease/purchase agreement in fiscal 2013 to finance the procurement capital equipment for the fire department. Annual pension contributions reflect payments to the city's general employee (defined contribution) and police and fire (defined benefit) plans, the Florida Retirement System (FRS), and annual debt service on two pension obligation bonds. The city issued pension obligations bonds in 2004 and 2008 to fully fund the police and fire plan but investment returns have diminished these assets over recent years. For fiscal 2011, the city contributed $8 million in aggregate pension contributions and $1.4 million in debt service on its pension obligation bonds, representing 16.2% of spending in aggregate. Funding is adequate at 74.4% after adjusting the city's liberal 8.5% assumed return on investment to a more conservative 7%. The city provides an implicit subsidy for its other post-employment benefits (OPEB). Fiscal 2011's pay-go contribution totaled $107,000, representing 24% of its $446,000 ARC (a modest 0.8% of spending). As of Sept. 30, 2011, the city's UAAL was $34.2 million, equal to a moderate 0.8% of market value. ELEVATED EXPOSURE TO VARIABLE RATE DEBT The city's debt profile exhibits above average risk due to the high proportion of variable rate debt to total debt. As of August 2012, outstanding synthetically-fixed debt of $43.3 million represented an elevated 56% of the city's outstanding net direct debt burden (Fitch generally considers variable rate debt above 25% of direct debt elevated). The current mark-to-market on the swaps outstanding is negative $17.7 million. The city would be required to post collateral equal to the fair market value of the swap should the rating on its swap insurer (Assured Guaranty) fall below 'A-' and should the city's rating on the pension obligation bonds fall below 'A-'. PST REVENUES PROVIDE WIDE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE PST revenues represent four different taxes--electric, water, gas and communication--and account for almost 40% of the city's non-ad valorem revenues. Coverage of MADS ($986,000 in fiscal 2014) was a very strong 8.8x in fiscal 2011 despite a 3.1% year-over-year decrease?the largest single year decline since 2007. A slight 0.8% decrease is projected for fiscal 2012. Fitch notes that pledged revenues could decline by over 90% and still provide 1.0x MADS coverage. Legal provisions are moderate, with 1.35x MADS coverage required for additional leveraging of this revenue stream. BROAD REVENUE BASE AVAILABLE FOR CB&A DEBT SERVICE The CB&A bonds have no direct lien on any specific revenue stream. Available non-ad valorem revenue declined modestly in fiscal 2011 (-2%) but is projected to rebound in fiscal 2012 (3.5%). For fiscal 2011, non-ad valorem revenues totaled $26.2 million, comparing favorably to MADS of $5.6 million. Fitch takes comfort in the diverse nature of revenues available for debt service and notes that adequate general fund reserve levels provide further debt service cushion for these bonds. STRONG, STABLE GAS AND SALES TAX REVENUES Local option gas tax revenues continue to provide ample debt service coverage, with fiscal 2011 revenues of $2.4 million covering MADS ($697,000 in fiscal 2016) a strong 3.4x. Projections for fiscal 2012 show year-over-year revenue growth of 4.1%, increasing coverage to 3.57x. The worst annual decline in revenues (9.8% in fiscal 2008) minimally reduced coverage to 3.43x. Revenues could decline by 71% and still provide 1.0x coverage. There are no plans to further leverage the revenue stream. Fiscal 2011 half-cent sales tax revenues provide similarly healthy MADS ($1,178 in fiscal 2031) coverage of 3.87x. The half-cent sales tax is levied by the state with revenue distributed to each county and its respective incorporated municipalities based on a population driven formula. Though the city's revenues from this tax decreased from fiscal 2007 through 2009, coverage remained above 3.7x during this period. The city projects revenue growth of 6.3% year-over-year in fiscal 2012 for coverage of 4.11x and reports no plans to further leverage this tax. LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY Palm Bay is a largely residential city, with the majority of its residents commuting to other parts of the county or region for work. The city is located in Brevard County on Florida's Atlantic Coast south of the city of Melbourne. Palm Bay's local economy shows some regional aerospace concentration despite the 2010 closure of the space shuttle program at nearby Kennedy Space Center. The Harris Corporation recently began construction on a $100 million campus upgrade that should bode well for employment stability in this industry over the near term. Harris is the city's largest taxpayer at 1.1% of tax rolls and largest employer with more than 5,600 county-wide employees (nearly 12% of the county's employment base). Healthcare and other service-based industries also have a presence in the city. In addition, the city's local economy will benefit from several transportation projects that are currently underway. Economic indicators for the city compare unfavorably to national averages. As of July 2012, the city's unemployment rate of 10% was well above that of the nation's 8.6%. Wealth indicators are at least 15% below national averages. Contact: Primary Analyst Ginny Glenn Analyst +1-212-908-9130 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Rinaldi Senior Director +1-212-908-0833 Committee Chairperson Jessalynn Moro Managing Director +1-212-908-0606 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.