April 23 - Overview
-- We are revising our business risk assessment of Duluth, Ga.-based auto
retailer Asbury Automotive Group to "fair" from "weak," reflecting the
company's relatively stable business model and its record of expanding
profitability and free cash generation.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Asbury to 'BB-' from
'B+' because we believe its fair business profile will permit credit measures
to remain at or above recently attained levels.
-- We are also raising our issue rating on the subordinated notes to 'B'
from 'B-'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Asbury's business
model, financial policy and operating track record will enable it to sustain
its improved credit measures.
Rating Action
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its corporate
credit rating on Duluth, Ga.-based Asbury Automotive Group Inc. to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
In addition, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's 8.375% senior
subordinated notes, 3% subordinated convertible notes, and 7.625% subordinated
notes to 'B' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'.
The '6' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and indicates our
expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
Rationale
Our ratings on Asbury reflect its fair business risk profile characterized by
thin margins and cyclical sales, but also stable and higher margin service
profits, a recession-resistant business model, and improved EBITDA and cash
flow protection measures. The ratings also reflect Asbury's "aggressive"
financial risk profile because of its relatively high leverage.
We believe Asbury will continue benefiting from a recovery in U.S. light
vehicles sales, and expand earnings and lower leverage while it builds out
infrastructure to gain benefits of scale in its core light vehicle retail
business. For example, adjusted EBITDA for 2011, by our calculation, rose by
about 9% year over year, to $182 million, resulting in lease-adjusted debt
(excluding floorplan liabilities) to EBITDA of 3.8x, a full turn lower than
2010 (from both higher EBITDA and debt reduction). Asbury's adjusted EBITDA
margin was flat year over year, at 4.2% for 2011, but it generated free cash
flow from operations of $74 million for 2011.
We believe Asbury can sustain, and possibly improve, its financial credit
measures in the currently favorable climate for the retailers. This climate is
characterized, in our opinion, by tight new and used vehicle supply that is
likely to keep vehicle pricing strong and automaker incentives low in the near
term. In addition, consumers have shown renewed willingness to spend on new or
nearly new vehicles despite continuing high unemployment, and credit
availability for auto purchases appears to be unconstrained.
Asbury is one of the five rated U.S. auto retailers, all of which are
consolidators in the highly competitive and fragmented U.S. light vehicle
retailing industry. U.S. new light vehicle sales growth benefits the retailers
because increased showroom traffic boosts both vehicle sales revenues, finance
and insurance revenues and eventually, the highly profitable parts and service
(P&S) business for the retailers. Asbury's P&S revenues, a key profit and cash
flow contributor for the rated auto retailers, were flat in 2011, year over
year, but we believe it has the potential to increase modestly over time.
We believe U.S. sales of new light vehicles could improve to 14.2 million
units in 2012, nearly a 12% increase year over year, despite continuing high
unemployment and unsettled consumer sentiment. We assume this positive demand
trend will continue into 2013, with new vehicle sales increasing 5% because
sales are only now reaching above our estimate of replacement levels.
Still, the auto retailer group faces continuing business risks, including:
-- A likely return to volatile sales in the future;
-- Evolving consumer purchasing habits;
-- Tough competition for retail sales, exacerbated by product
proliferation and auto retailers' difficulty in differentiating products;
-- Thin profit margins, typical of retail businesses; and
-- Retailers' weak bargaining power with automakers because of the
industry's fragmented nature and retailers' heavy dependence on a few large
manufacturers.
Asbury's concentration of operations in the southern U.S. (about 80 retail
locations in 20 metropolitan markets in 11 states), including Florida, adds
operating risk because Florida accounts for about 30% of the company's
new-vehicle sales. Still, the demonstrated resilience of Asbury's business
model, with its diverse revenue stream, shows through in the revenue stability
and high margins (about 56%) of its P&S operations, which made up about 45% of
its total gross profit for 2011. Same-store P&S gross profit covered 59% of
sales, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) for 2011.
At the same time, lower margin (6.7%), new-vehicle, same-store gross profit
accounted for about 22% of the total gross profit for 2011. For 2011, Asbury's
revenue stream consisted of new-vehicle retail sales (54%), used-vehicle sales
(29%), P&S sales (14%), and finance and insurance (F&I; 3%).
Auto retailers make heavy use of floorplan loans to finance vehicle inventory.
We consider auto retailers' floorplan borrowings more akin to trade payables
than to debt because of the borrowings' indefinite maturities, high
loan-to-value ratios, widespread availability, and long-established
manufacturer subsidies largely offsetting borrowing costs. As a result,
Asbury's discretionary, periodic use of cash to pay down floorplan borrowings,
as a means to reduce interest expense, can cause operating cash flow to turn
negative.
Liquidity
We view Asbury's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our assessment of
Asbury's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines as
much as 15%. Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in
EBITDA, in our view.
-- Because of Asbury's diverse revenue stream and highly variable cost
structure, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high impact events.
Asbury's $900 million syndicated credit facilities, which mature in October
2016, provide for the following:
-- $625 million for new vehicle inventory floorplan financing;
-- $100 million for used vehicle inventory floorplan financing and other
general corporate purposes; and
-- $175 million for general corporate purposes.
Separately, Asbury retains a new-vehicle floorplan facility for financing new
Ford and Lincoln vehicles. It reported that it was in compliance with all
covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Asbury's liquidity at year-end 2011 includes cash and cash equivalents of
$11.4 million, borrowing availability of $204.1 million under its various
credit facilities (that are governed by a borrowing-base calculation), and
$15.5 million of floorplan accounts that offset floorplan notes payable. We
view the cash in the offset accounts as fairly liquid, because this cash is
available to Asbury upon request within two days. In early 2011, Asbury
generated $50 million in cash proceeds from the sale of its heavy truck
business, but we do not expect any significant cash from future asset sales to
bolster cash balances or reduce debt. We assume proceeds from any sales of
dealerships will likely be reinvested in acquiring dealerships.
We believe Asbury will generate positive free cash flow after capital spending
for 2012 and 2013 of $50 million or better in each year. We expect the auto
retailers, in general, to report positive free cash flow after capital
spending on a routine basis, given their flexible-cost, shared services
business model. Asbury reported $73.5 million of free cash flow for the 12
months ended Dec. 30, 2011. We expect, for the 'BB-' rating, that cash flow
(excluding any discretionary floorplan offset payments) would be positive for
most 12-month periods.
We believe Asbury should be able to reduce SG&A as a percentage of gross
profit incrementally from the efficiencies of its conversion to a common
dealer management system which was completed during 2011. SG&A as a percent of
gross profit for 2011 was 76.3%, but Asbury plans to reduce this by another
200 basis points, over the next two years, to about 74%. Excluding rent
expense for the 2011 calculation, SG&A as a percentage of gross profit ratio
was 71.1%.
We do not expect Asbury to undertake material acquisitions in the near term,
but believe that, as it completes the build out of its shared services system,
the pace of opportunistic acquisitions may increase. Asbury acquired no
dealerships during 2011.
Asbury had $22 million of capital spending in 2011, excluding lease buyouts
and real estate investments, with $17 million of capital projects started in
the year that will be recorded in 2012. The company expects capital spending
to reach $50 million in 2012. Since most of the spending is for dealer store
upgrades, we view this amount as manageable.
Asbury purchased $16 million of real estate in 2011 in advance of future lease
maturities. It also acquired $30 million of previously leased properties.
Asbury now owns about 60% of its stores but we assume they will continue to
evaluate other lease buyout opportunities.
Debt declined in 2011, as Asbury repurchased $14 million of its convertible
notes and prepaid about $75 million of its mortgages during the year.
Near-term maturities are manageable, in our view. We believe Asbury has
sufficient liquidity to retire its 3% senior subordinated convertible debt due
September 2012 because only $15.1 million remained outstanding as of Dec. 31,
2011. Maturities become more significant in a few years, with the $143 million
7.625% senior subordinated notes due in 2017 and $200 million 8.375% senior
subordinated notes due 2020.
Asbury repurchased $45 million of its common stock in 2011, leaving $47
million remaining under its board authorization for share repurchases. We
believe the company will repurchase more shares and/or reinstate a dividend to
shareholders in the next year or two. Still, we expect it to pursue a
financial policy that balances business expansion and shareholder returns
against the need to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating.
Recovery analysis
For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Asbury, to
be published following this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Asbury reflects our belief that its financial
policy and operating expertise will enable it to sustain its improved credit
measures in line with expectations for the rating. We assume Asbury will
pursue a financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder
returns with lease-adjusted leverage of 3x to 4x and funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt of 20%. We believe Asbury can sustain these credit
measures in the year ahead, even if the economy remains lackluster with weak
consumer sentiment and high unemployment because of recovering sales and
proven profits in the service business.
We could lower the rating if aggressive financial policies lead to leverage
exceeding 4x or FFO to total debt falling well below 20%, and if we believed
the company would not report free cash flow in the year ahead. This could
occur if aggressive debt-financed acquisitions and/or investment in dealer
upgrades lead to higher debt, and if adjusted EBITDA for any 12 months were to
drop to $170 million or lower leading to leverage near 4x. We could also lower
the rating if the slow economic recovery reverses course, leading to declining
revenues in most segments and the company can't offset the impact with cost
controls.
Alternatively, we could raise the rating if we believed Asbury could sustain
existing profitability through cost-side initiatives even in an industry
downturn. For an upgrade, we would look for sustainable improved credit
measures to include lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA near 3x, FFO to total
debt of 25% or better, and adjusted debt to total capital of 50% or less. We
would not need to re-evaluate the business or financial risk for a modest
upgrade.
