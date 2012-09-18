Overview
-- U.S.-based global information and measurement company Nielsen proposed
the issuance of $750 million senior notes.
-- We assigned the notes our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery
rating of '5'.
-- We also revised the recovery rating on the company's senior secured
debt to '1' from '2' and raised the issue-level rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
All other ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, were affirmed.
-- The outlook on our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company remains
stable, reflecting our expectations of moderate business growth and debt
repayment over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the $750 million of proposed
senior notes due 2020 to be issued by co-borrowers Nielsen Finance LLC and
Nielsen Finance Co. Both entities are wholly owned entities of parent company
The Nielsen Company B.V., a subsidiary of ultimate parent Nielsen Holdings
N.V. (BB/Stable/--). The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectations
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment
default. The company plans to use the proceeds, in part, to redeem its $325
million of 11.5% senior notes due 2016 and repay its $500 million of 8.5%
fixed-rate senior secured term loan due 2017. We will withdraw our ratings on
the 2016 notes and 2017 term loan when that transaction closes.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Nielsen's senior secured
debt to '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default from '2' (70% to 90% recovery
expectation) and raised our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BBB-' (two
notches higher than our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company) from
'BB+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '1'.
The anticipated repayment of the 2017 senior secured term loan will result in
a lower senior secured debt balance and thus greater recovery prospects for
senior secured debt holders, in our opinion.
All other ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating on parent
Nielsen Holdings N.V., were affirmed. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on parent company Nielsen Holding N.V. reflect our expectation
that the company will keep reducing leverage, although we expect leverage to
be high over the near term. Our rating also reflects our expectation that
operating performance will remain stable, given Nielsen's significant sources
of recurring revenue and its strong market position. We expect revenue to grow
at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate on a constant-currency basis
this year. These factors, and Nielsen's strong market positions in its two
principal businesses, underpin our assessment of its business risk profile as
"satisfactory," based on our criteria. We view the company's financial risk
profile as "aggressive" because of its still-high leverage.
Operating in approximately 100 countries, Nielsen is the leading global
provider of media measurement and retail marketing. These businesses enjoy a
high proportion of sales contracted in advance and strong renewal rates, which
lend a degree of stability to cash flows. However, marketing information
contract renewals are highly competitive, and are linked to the scope of
services and pricing. Nielsen's leadership in media ratings is strong in
traditional media, but competition has been taking some business in local TV
ratings measurement. Nielsen has a less-assured leadership position in online
measurement. The company must make ongoing investments to remain competitive
and maintain an efficient cost structure. We believe it will need to continue
developing its investments in online media ratings to maintain its competitive
position against other strong players.
We expect total reported revenue to be flat or grow at a low-single-digit
percentage rate because of unfavorable foreign exchange movements. We expect
EBITDA to grow at a low-single-digit percentage pace. We assume U.S. GDP
growth of 2% this year, and that Nielsen's revenue will increase at a low- to
mid-single-digit percentage rate on a constant-currency basis this year. We
expect revenue in the What Consumers Buy segment and the What Consumers Watch
segment to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate on a
currency-neutral basis.
In 2013, we expect currency-neutral growth in the low- to mid-single-digit
percentage area and EBITDA growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area.
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, revenue declined 0.8%, but
increased 3.5% on a constant-currency basis. The What Consumers Watch
segment's revenue grew 4%; the What Consumers Buy segment grew 3.4%, both on a
constant-currency basis. Growth in the What Consumers Buy segment reflected
still-solid growth in developing markets, while sales from the more
discretionary Insights services business was basically flat, with steep
declines in Europe, offset by growth in North America and emerging markets.
EBITDA increased 3.1%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Nielsen's
coverage of interest was 3.4x as of June 30, 2012. Leverage, adjusted
primarily for operating lease obligations, was high at roughly 4.7x for the
same period. Adjusted leverage was in line with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA
ratio range of between 4x and 5x that we associate with an aggressive
financial risk profile.
We believe Nielsen's business will keep growing over the near term, and that
leverage will decline to the mid-4x area by year-end 2012 and to about 4x in
2013. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, it converted roughly 23% of its
EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow
conversion in the 20% to 30% range over the near term.
Liquidity
We believe Nielsen has "adequate" sources of liquidity (based on our criteria)
to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of Nielsen's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over
the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines
15%.
-- We believe Nielsen can maintain covenant compliance, even if EBITDA
declines 15%.
-- Because of its meaningful cash balance and access to a revolving
credit facility, we believe Nielsen can absorb low-probability, high-impact
shocks.
-- Nielsen has good relationships with its banks.
Nielsen's sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012, included $283 million of
cash and a $635 million revolving credit facility, under which $215 million is
outstanding. We expect capital expenditures in the range of $340 million to
$360 million this year. We expect discretionary cash flow of $350 million this
year. If capital expenditures are in the same range in 2013 as the expected
range for 2012, we expect discretionary cash flow generation of $450 million
in 2013. High capital spending and investment needs prevent Nielsen's
liquidity from being assessed as "strong." Earlier this year, it repaid
roughly $103 million of notes, and a term loan began amortizing at 1.25%
quarterly in the second quarter of 2012. We expect this to equate to roughly
$50 million in 2012.
As of June 30, 2012, Nielsen had an adequate cushion of compliance with its
financial covenants. These covenants tighten in the fourth quarter of 2012 and
remain there for the life of the credit agreement. We expect Nielsen to
maintain an adequate margin of compliance over the near term.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Nielsen Holdings N.V., to be published as soon as possible on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Nielsen is stable. We expect its business to grow
moderately over the near term, and that it will continue paying down debt.
While unlikely over the near term, we could raise our rating if Nielsen
reduces adjusted leverage to below 4x. This could occur if revenue grows at a
high-single-digit percentage rate, the EBITDA margin rises by 100 basis points
(bps), and Nielsen directs more than $400 million of discretionary cash flow
to debt reduction, rather than shareholder returns or cash- and debt-financed
acquisitions. We also will consider further progress in building online
audience measurement tools that gain market acceptance.
We could lower our rating if Nielsen's leverage rises above 5x, or we believe
competition is intensifying, leading to margin deterioration.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Nielsen Holdings N.V.
The Nielsen Co. B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
Nielsen Holdings N.V.
Subordinated B+
Recovery Rating 6
Nielsen Finance Co.
Nielsen Finance LLC
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 5
The Nielsen Co. B.V.
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 6
New Rating
Nielsen Finance Co.
Nielsen Finance LLC
$750M sr nts due 2020 BB-
Recovery Rating 5
Upgraded
To From
Nielsen Finance Co.
Nielsen Finance LLC
Senior Secured BBB- BB+
Recovery Rating 1 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.