April 23 - Overview -- Lupatech S.A. postponed its debentures' interest payment due April 15, 2012. -- Standard & Poor's is lowering the global corporate credit rating on Lupatech S.A. to 'SD' from 'B-' and its national scale rating to SD from brBB. At the same time, we are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds. -- We will continue to monitor the developments regarding the negotiations with debenture holders amid the unfolding of its capital strengthening plan. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global corporate credit rating on Lupatech S.A. to 'SD' from 'B-' and its national scale rating to SD from brBB. At the same time we are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds. Rationale The downgrade of the ratings to 'SD' follows the company's postponement of the annual interest payment on its second private issuance of convertible debentures due last April 15. Even though the indenture of the notes gives the company 30 days to remedy the non-payment, Standard & Poors views this incident as a default if payments are not settled within 5 business days after the due to provide consistent application of the rating definitions. The notes are mostly held by one of its minority shareholders BNDES (BBB/Stable). The postponement in coupon payment for 120 days is intended to avoid a cash shortfall until the capitalization strengthening plan in progress is concluded. Even though the largest creditor for these debentures, BNDES, is also a minority shareholder, we still consider the deferral a default. In accordance with our criteria (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings," published May 12, 2009 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), a restructuring of a loan originally granted by a shareholder would be viewed the equivalent of an equity infusion. However, because third party investors hold a portion (that could be up to about 10%) of the debentures, we consider the postponement a default. We are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds because we do not expect to see any change in our current assessment of the company's capacity to repay that obligation until the capitalization plan is concluded. We do not expect the company to fully suspend payments; instead, we view the postponement of the debentures' interest as intertwined with the capital strengthening plan. We will continue to monitor further developments with debenture holders, and we will continue to assess the company's issuer credit rating as 'SD' as long as the interest payments are not made or until the convertible debentures are in its entirety converted to equity during the aforementioned capital strengthening plan, meaning that the defaulted instrument would cease to exist. Upon the resolution of this default, we will revaluate the company's credit quality, taking in consideration the impact of the capitalization plan on capital structure and liquidity, which we currently assess as weak. We will also review the company's business profile, taking into consideration its new backlog profile, after the recent cancellation of certain contracts with Petrobras, and the potential combination of business with San Antonio Brasil. Related Criteria And Research -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 12, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- , June 3, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded Lupatech S.A. To From Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale SD B-/Negative National Scale SD brBB/ Negative Affirmed Lupatech Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured Guaranteed perpetual bonds CCC Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.