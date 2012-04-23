April 23 - Overview
-- Lupatech S.A. postponed its debentures' interest payment due April 15,
2012.
-- Standard & Poor's is lowering the global corporate credit rating on
Lupatech S.A. to 'SD' from 'B-' and its national scale rating to SD from brBB.
At the same time, we are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance
Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds.
-- We will continue to monitor the developments regarding the
negotiations with debenture holders amid the unfolding of its capital
strengthening plan.
Rating Action
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global
corporate credit rating on Lupatech S.A. to 'SD' from 'B-' and its
national scale rating to SD from brBB. At the same time we are affirming our
'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds.
Rationale
The downgrade of the ratings to 'SD' follows the company's postponement of the
annual interest payment on its second private issuance of convertible
debentures due last April 15. Even though the indenture of the notes gives the
company 30 days to remedy the non-payment, Standard & Poors views this
incident as a default if payments are not settled within 5 business days after
the due to provide consistent application of the rating definitions.
The notes are mostly held by one of its minority shareholders BNDES
(BBB/Stable). The postponement in coupon payment for 120 days is intended to
avoid a cash shortfall until the capitalization strengthening plan in progress
is concluded.
Even though the largest creditor for these debentures, BNDES, is also a
minority shareholder, we still consider the deferral a default. In accordance
with our criteria (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar
Restructurings," published May 12, 2009 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal), a restructuring of a loan originally granted by a shareholder would
be viewed the equivalent of an equity infusion. However, because third party
investors hold a portion (that could be up to about 10%) of the debentures, we
consider the postponement a default.
We are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed
perpetual bonds because we do not expect to see any change in our current
assessment of the company's capacity to repay that obligation until the
capitalization plan is concluded. We do not expect the company to fully
suspend payments; instead, we view the postponement of the debentures'
interest as intertwined with the capital strengthening plan.
We will continue to monitor further developments with debenture holders, and
we will continue to assess the company's issuer credit rating as 'SD' as long
as the interest payments are not made or until the convertible debentures are
in its entirety converted to equity during the aforementioned capital
strengthening plan, meaning that the defaulted instrument would cease to exist.
Upon the resolution of this default, we will revaluate the company's credit
quality, taking in consideration the impact of the capitalization plan on
capital structure and liquidity, which we currently assess as weak. We will
also review the company's business profile, taking into consideration its new
backlog profile, after the recent cancellation of certain contracts with
Petrobras, and the potential combination of business with San Antonio Brasil.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use of 'D' And
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May
12, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
-- , June 3, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
Lupatech S.A. To From
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale SD B-/Negative
National Scale SD brBB/ Negative
Affirmed
Lupatech Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
Guaranteed perpetual bonds CCC
