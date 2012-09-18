Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on the following bonds issued by the Wisconsin Health & Educational Facilities Authority on behalf of Beloit Health System (BHS): --$32.5 million series 2010B revenue refunding bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bond payments are secured by a pledge of the pledged revenues of the obligated group, a mortgage lien and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG OPERATING PROFITABILITY: Operating profitability has been strong and consistent with operating EBITDA margin averaging 10.7% since fiscal 2006 and equal to 10.6% in fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31 year end). LEADING MARKET SHARE: BHS holds a leading market share of 62.4% in its primary service area (PSA) with no competitor holding greater than 16% market share. Market share should continue to remain strong due to its highly aligned structure with the acquisition of the Beloit Clinic (65 multispecialty physician group) in January 2010. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: BHS has a moderate debt burden with maximum annual debt service (MADS) equal to 2.6% of revenue in fiscal 2011 which, when combined with BHS's strong cash flow, produced solid MADS coverage of 4.4 times (x) EBITDA in fiscal 2011. This should allow BHS to absorb an additional $11 million debt issuance expected in January 2013 at its current rating level. IMPROVED BUT STILL LIGHT LIQUIDITY METRICS: Liquidity rebounded from the hit it took after the Beloit Clinic acquisition in 2010, but remains light for the 'A' rating category with 134.3 days cash on hand (DCOH) and 93.8% cash to debt at June 30, 2012. CREDIT PROFILE The affirmation of the 'A-' rating reflects BHS's consistently strong operating performance, manageable debt burden, leading market share and improved liquidity metrics. Operating profitability has been strong and consistent. Operating EBITDA margin averaged 10.7% since fiscal 2006 and equaled 10.6% in fiscal 2011, exceeding Fitch's 'A' category median of 9.8%. Strong operations continued through the six month interim period ending June 30, 2012, with an operating EBITDA margin of 10.3%. BHS maintained strong profitability levels for the rating category despite the purchase of Beloit Clinic in January 2010 which had a history of operating losses. The lack of post-acquisition dilution reflects the successful consolidation of operations with Beloit Clinic. Consolidation efforts decreased the expense structure by $3.5 million per year and include the elimination of redundant services including lab, pharmacy, purchasing and radiology services. Additionally, management decreased staffing by 30 FTEs through attrition without a reduction in force. BHS's strong profitability and moderate debt burden allow for solid coverage of debt service. MADS coverage was solid at 4.4x EBITDA and 4.2x operating EBITDA relative to Fitch's 'A' category medians of 4.1x and 3.3x, respectively. Additionally, MADS accounted for a modest 2.6% of revenues in fiscal 2011. Credit stability is bolstered by BHS's strong leading market share of 62.4% in its PSA. Mercy-Janesville is BHS's primary competitor in the PSA with 16% market share while UW Health holds 10.6% market share. No other hospital holds greater than 2% market share in the PSA. BHS's market position and operations are bolstered by its strong physician alignment which was further strengthened by the merger with the clinic. Unrestricted liquidity metrics significantly improved since the clinic acquisition in 2010, but remain light for the rating category. Immediately following the acquisition, liquidity levels were stressed due to the increased debt burden and expense base with 87.9 DCOH and 56.5% cash to debt. Unrestricted cash and investments increased 64% since June 30, 2010 to $64.2 million at June 30, 2012 equating to 134.3 DCOH and 93.8% cash to debt. While improved, liquidity remains light relative to the 'A' category medians of 191 days and 116.4%. Near term capital plans include expansion of Beloit's cancer services including the purchase of a new linear accelerator. The expansion is expected to cost approximately $11 million and BHS plans to fund the project with new debt in January 2013. Fitch believes that BHS has capacity at the current rating to absorb $11 million of additional debt. Total projected capital spending is $18 million in fiscal 2012, $12 million in fiscal 2013, and $25 million in fiscal 2014. Credit concerns include BHS's high exposure to government payors and small revenue base. Medicare and Medicaid accounted for 45.6% and 16.1% of gross revenues, respectively. The high exposure makes BHS vulnerable to federal and state budget cuts and reliant on supplemental funding. Medicaid supplemental funding totaled $11.8 million in fiscal 2011 and is expected to total $12.5 million in fiscal 2012. BHS's small revenue base makes it vulnerable to physician turnover and changes in reimbursement levels. However, concerns due to the revenue base are mitigated by BHS's strong physician alignment and leading market share. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that current profitability levels will be maintained and that robust cash flow generation should allow BHS to absorb the expected debt issuance at the current rating level. Further strengthening of liquidity metrics to a level consistent with Fitch's 'A' category medians and continued strong operations could result in positive rating action. Beloit Health System (BHS) operates a 256 licensed bed community hospital and a multi-specialty physician group in Beloit, Wisconsin, located approximately 75 miles northwest of Chicago. BHS also owns and operates a home care service, independent and assisted living units, urgent care, and related ancillary services. Total operating revenues equaled $196.4 million in fiscal 2011. BHS covenants to provide annual audited disclosure within 150 days of fiscal year end and quarterly disclosure within 60 days of the first three quarters end and within 90 days of the end of the fourth quarter. Disclosure is provided through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated July 23, 2012.