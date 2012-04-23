April 23 - Overview
-- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media's fourth-quarter 2011 EBITDA
decline was greater than our expectation as a result of increased investment
in the Estrella TV network and weakness in its radio business.
-- We believe the company will need to rely on its revolving credit
facility to meet a portion of cash interest payments in 2012, and will have
reduced capacity to address 2013 debt maturities absent asset sales.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC'
from 'B-'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that debt leverage will
remain extremely high over the intermediate term, and that there is risk of a
cash interest or principal default in the second half of 2013.
Rating Action
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on LBI Media Inc. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is
negative.
In conjunction with the downgrade, we lowered our issue-level rating on LBI's
first-lien senior secured notes due 2019 to 'CCC' (at the same level as the
'CCC' corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains
unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
for first-lien noteholders in the event of a payment.
We also lowered our issue-level rating on LBI Media Inc.'s $225 million 8.5%
senior subordinated notes to 'CC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit
rating). The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery for subordinated noteholders in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that while audience ratings and distribution
are increasing at Estrella TV, the pace of revenue and EBITDA growth might be
insufficient to meet interest payments and debt maturities in 2013 absent
material asset sales. Due to weakness in radio advertising and ongoing
investment in Estrella TV, we expect that EBITDA coverage of total interest
expense will remain below 1x over the intermediate term, resulting in
substantial negative discretionary cash flow and continued borrowings under
the revolving credit facility to meet interest payments. We view draw downs on
the revolving credit facility as indicative of increased financial risk,
especially in light of the company's $41.8 million of senior discount notes
that become due in October 2013.
We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its
cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets,
intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like
Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In
our view, the company has made good progress in growing audience ratings and
distribution at Estrella TV; however, revenue has lagged behind audience share
for a number of years. The company's high debt to EBITDA, negative
discretionary cash flow, and financial risk associated with 2013 debt
maturities underpin our assessment of LBI's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged."
LBI owns 21 radio stations and nine TV stations, with a high degree of revenue
and EBITDA concentration in California and Texas and, therefore, some
dependence on their economies. Estrella TV, LBI's television network, had
television station affiliates in 39 markets as of Dec. 31, 2011, covering
almost 78% of the U.S. Hispanic population. We believe Estrella has been able
to gain modest audience share from larger peers due to successful programming;
however, we expect the network will continue to be a drag on profitability
over the near term due to higher programming and personnel expenses. As is
typical for a new network, we believe Estrella's ad rates do not currently
reflect its Nielsen ratings position, although we believe they will continue
to narrow this gap.
In 2012, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of
Estrella through additional station affiliations. We also expect improved ad
rates and inventory sellout in the 2012 upfront in light of the network's
ratings performance since its launch. Still, there is low visibility into the
company's ability to improve ratings and revenue performance in radio, and we
believe that this, combined with ongoing investments in Estrella, could
continue to hamper overall EBITDA growth and margin expansion this year. Under
our base-case scenario, we believe that revenue could grow at a mid- to
high-single-digit percentage rate, as growth in the TV segment led by Estrella
TV more than offsets declines in radio revenue. We expect operating cost
growth to decline in 2012 because of a lower number of new programming
launches, but to remain elevated as the company invests in Estrella. As a
result, we believe EBITDA could be relatively flat to up at a low-single-digit
rate, absent more focused cost-reduction efforts. Therefore, we do not expect
material EBITDA margin improvement in 2012. We believe that over the longer
term, as the Estrella network continues to gain traction with ad sales, it
could help propel EBITDA growth. Its key advantage is its strategy of
counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, LBI Media underperformed our expectations, with
revenue and EBITDA declines of 2% and 60%, respectively. Radio revenues and
EBITDA declined 12% and 14%, respectively, due to ratings softness in the
company's large markets, which we expect will continue to pressure revenue
over the near term. Television revenues increased 8%, while television segment
EBITDA declined 60% as a result of new programming for Estrella TV and network
costs. The consolidated EBITDA margin was roughly 22.4% for full-year 2011--a
considerable decline from margin levels of around 35% prior to the launch of
Estrella in September 2009.
Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the company's 11%
senior holding company discount notes) was extremely high, at 18.3x as of Dec.
31, 2011, compared with 13.3x at year-end 2010. Leverage has remained high
because of EBITDA declines and the company's acquisitive debt-financed growth
strategy, as LBI has expanded its current TV station portfolio in existing and
new markets. EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.6x for the 12
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, because of a roughly 21% increase in annual
interest expense due to refinancing with higher-cost debt in March 2011. We
expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain less than 1x over the
intermediate term, causing the company to rely on revolver availability to
meet a portion of cash interest payments. The company generated negative
discretionary cash flow (free cash flow, less capital expenditures, less
dividends) in full-year 2011 of $31 million, owing to higher interest expense
and EBITDA declines. Depending on performance at Estrella, under our base-case
scenario, we expect discretionary cash flow to remain negative in 2012,
potentially in the low $20 million area.
Liquidity
We regard LBI's liquidity as "less than adequate" to meet uses over the next
12 to 18 months because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount
notes in October 2013, along with our expectation of continued reliance on its
revolving credit facility to meet a portion of interest payments. Our view is
based on the following assumptions and estimates:
-- Although sources currently exceed uses by over 1.2x, we expect this
ratio to decline rapidly in the second half of 2012, and to drop below 1x over
the next 18 months as a result of the 2013 debt maturities.
-- Debt maturities consist of $41.8 million senior discount notes due
October 2013. We believe that the company faces refinancing risk in light of
its high debt leverage and reduced availability under the revolving credit
facility.
-- We do not believe that the company could absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks without a need for refinancing.
LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving
credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $1.2 million as of Dec.
31, 2011. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $5.4 million as
of March 29, 2012, and the company expects to borrow $12.5 million to fund
interest payments in the second quarter. Funds from operations (before working
capital) were negative $13.4 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2011,
which we do not expect to materially improve over the next 12 months. Uses of
liquidity over the next 12 months include modest capital expenditures, which
we estimate could decline in 2012 to the $5 million area following the
completion of studio build-outs in 2011, and minimal working capital needs.
The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum
first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. We expect
that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial
covenants to access full availability under the revolver.
LBI has no debt maturities over the next 12 months. The company's $41.8
million of 11% senior discount notes come due on Oct. 15, 2013. The indenture
governing the senior subordinated notes prohibits the company from using its
revolving credit facility to refinance the discount notes prior to one year
before maturity.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that debt leverage will
remain extremely high over the intermediate term, and revolving credit
capacity will continue to be consumed to meet cash interest payments in 2012
and, potentially, 2013. We could lower the rating if it becomes apparent that
the company will not have sufficient liquidity to meet cash interest payments
in the second half of 2013, or if the company does not have a clear strategy
to address its October 2013 debt maturities. We do not view the current
capital structure as sustainable, absent material asset sales or an equity
infusion that allow the company to reduce debt leverage. Conversely, we could
revise the outlook to stable if LBI is able to address the maturity of its
discount notes, stabilize operating performance in radio, and continue to
improve profitability at Estrella in order to increase EBITDA coverage of
total interest above 1.0x.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
LBI Media Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Secured CCC B-
Recovery Rating 3 3
Subordinated CC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
