April 23 - Overview -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media's fourth-quarter 2011 EBITDA decline was greater than our expectation as a result of increased investment in the Estrella TV network and weakness in its radio business. -- We believe the company will need to rely on its revolving credit facility to meet a portion of cash interest payments in 2012, and will have reduced capacity to address 2013 debt maturities absent asset sales. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'B-'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that debt leverage will remain extremely high over the intermediate term, and that there is risk of a cash interest or principal default in the second half of 2013. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on LBI Media Inc. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is negative. In conjunction with the downgrade, we lowered our issue-level rating on LBI's first-lien senior secured notes due 2019 to 'CCC' (at the same level as the 'CCC' corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for first-lien noteholders in the event of a payment. We also lowered our issue-level rating on LBI Media Inc.'s $225 million 8.5% senior subordinated notes to 'CC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for subordinated noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that while audience ratings and distribution are increasing at Estrella TV, the pace of revenue and EBITDA growth might be insufficient to meet interest payments and debt maturities in 2013 absent material asset sales. Due to weakness in radio advertising and ongoing investment in Estrella TV, we expect that EBITDA coverage of total interest expense will remain below 1x over the intermediate term, resulting in substantial negative discretionary cash flow and continued borrowings under the revolving credit facility to meet interest payments. We view draw downs on the revolving credit facility as indicative of increased financial risk, especially in light of the company's $41.8 million of senior discount notes that become due in October 2013. We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets, intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In our view, the company has made good progress in growing audience ratings and distribution at Estrella TV; however, revenue has lagged behind audience share for a number of years. The company's high debt to EBITDA, negative discretionary cash flow, and financial risk associated with 2013 debt maturities underpin our assessment of LBI's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." LBI owns 21 radio stations and nine TV stations, with a high degree of revenue and EBITDA concentration in California and Texas and, therefore, some dependence on their economies. Estrella TV, LBI's television network, had television station affiliates in 39 markets as of Dec. 31, 2011, covering almost 78% of the U.S. Hispanic population. We believe Estrella has been able to gain modest audience share from larger peers due to successful programming; however, we expect the network will continue to be a drag on profitability over the near term due to higher programming and personnel expenses. As is typical for a new network, we believe Estrella's ad rates do not currently reflect its Nielsen ratings position, although we believe they will continue to narrow this gap. In 2012, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of Estrella through additional station affiliations. We also expect improved ad rates and inventory sellout in the 2012 upfront in light of the network's ratings performance since its launch. Still, there is low visibility into the company's ability to improve ratings and revenue performance in radio, and we believe that this, combined with ongoing investments in Estrella, could continue to hamper overall EBITDA growth and margin expansion this year. Under our base-case scenario, we believe that revenue could grow at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate, as growth in the TV segment led by Estrella TV more than offsets declines in radio revenue. We expect operating cost growth to decline in 2012 because of a lower number of new programming launches, but to remain elevated as the company invests in Estrella. As a result, we believe EBITDA could be relatively flat to up at a low-single-digit rate, absent more focused cost-reduction efforts. Therefore, we do not expect material EBITDA margin improvement in 2012. We believe that over the longer term, as the Estrella network continues to gain traction with ad sales, it could help propel EBITDA growth. Its key advantage is its strategy of counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. In the fourth quarter of 2011, LBI Media underperformed our expectations, with revenue and EBITDA declines of 2% and 60%, respectively. Radio revenues and EBITDA declined 12% and 14%, respectively, due to ratings softness in the company's large markets, which we expect will continue to pressure revenue over the near term. Television revenues increased 8%, while television segment EBITDA declined 60% as a result of new programming for Estrella TV and network costs. The consolidated EBITDA margin was roughly 22.4% for full-year 2011--a considerable decline from margin levels of around 35% prior to the launch of Estrella in September 2009. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the company's 11% senior holding company discount notes) was extremely high, at 18.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 13.3x at year-end 2010. Leverage has remained high because of EBITDA declines and the company's acquisitive debt-financed growth strategy, as LBI has expanded its current TV station portfolio in existing and new markets. EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.6x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, because of a roughly 21% increase in annual interest expense due to refinancing with higher-cost debt in March 2011. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain less than 1x over the intermediate term, causing the company to rely on revolver availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments. The company generated negative discretionary cash flow (free cash flow, less capital expenditures, less dividends) in full-year 2011 of $31 million, owing to higher interest expense and EBITDA declines. Depending on performance at Estrella, under our base-case scenario, we expect discretionary cash flow to remain negative in 2012, potentially in the low $20 million area. Liquidity We regard LBI's liquidity as "less than adequate" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount notes in October 2013, along with our expectation of continued reliance on its revolving credit facility to meet a portion of interest payments. Our view is based on the following assumptions and estimates: -- Although sources currently exceed uses by over 1.2x, we expect this ratio to decline rapidly in the second half of 2012, and to drop below 1x over the next 18 months as a result of the 2013 debt maturities. -- Debt maturities consist of $41.8 million senior discount notes due October 2013. We believe that the company faces refinancing risk in light of its high debt leverage and reduced availability under the revolving credit facility. -- We do not believe that the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks without a need for refinancing. LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $1.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $5.4 million as of March 29, 2012, and the company expects to borrow $12.5 million to fund interest payments in the second quarter. Funds from operations (before working capital) were negative $13.4 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2011, which we do not expect to materially improve over the next 12 months. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include modest capital expenditures, which we estimate could decline in 2012 to the $5 million area following the completion of studio build-outs in 2011, and minimal working capital needs. The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. We expect that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants to access full availability under the revolver. LBI has no debt maturities over the next 12 months. The company's $41.8 million of 11% senior discount notes come due on Oct. 15, 2013. The indenture governing the senior subordinated notes prohibits the company from using its revolving credit facility to refinance the discount notes prior to one year before maturity. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that debt leverage will remain extremely high over the intermediate term, and revolving credit capacity will continue to be consumed to meet cash interest payments in 2012 and, potentially, 2013. We could lower the rating if it becomes apparent that the company will not have sufficient liquidity to meet cash interest payments in the second half of 2013, or if the company does not have a clear strategy to address its October 2013 debt maturities. We do not view the current capital structure as sustainable, absent material asset sales or an equity infusion that allow the company to reduce debt leverage. 