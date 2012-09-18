OVERVIEW -- United Auto Credit Securitization Trust 2012-1's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, and D notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to United Auto Credit Securitization Trust 2012-1's $184.0 million automobile receivables-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime auto loan receivables. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect: -- The availability of approximately 44%, 38.5%, 30.7%, and 22.7% credit support for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively, based on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios (including excess spread). These credit support levels provide coverage of more than 3.55x, 3.05x, 2.35x, and 1.75x our expected net loss range of 11.750-12.25% for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively. -- The timely interest and principal payments by our assumed legal final maturity dates made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the assigned preliminary ratings. -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, the ratings on the class A, B, and C notes would not decline by more than one rating category and that the rating on the class D notes would not fall more than two rating categories (all else being equal). These potential rating movements are consistent with our credit stability criteria, which outline the outer bound of credit deterioration as a one-category downgrade within the first year for 'AAA' and 'AA' rated securities, and a two-category downgrade within the first year for 'A' through 'BB' rated securities under moderate stress conditions (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread, as well as a performance trigger to build overcollateralization if net losses exceed designated levels. -- The collateral characteristics of the subprime pool being securitized: the pool is approximately nine months seasoned (i.e., old) with a weighted average remaining term of approximately 33 months. In addition, only 5.39% of the loans have an original term more than 48 months and, as a result, we expect the pool will pay down more quickly than other subprime pools with longer loan terms and less seasoning. -- Our analysis of three years of static pool data following the credit crisis and after United Auto Credit Corp. (UACC) centralized its operations and shifted toward shorter loan terms. We also reviewed the performance of UACC's seven securitizations from 2004 to 2007. -- UACC's 16-plus-year history of originating, underwriting, and servicing subprime auto loans. -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED United Auto Credit Securitization Trust 2012-1 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $)(i) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 61.400 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 68.100 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 16.000 C A (sf) Subordinate Fixed 21.200 D BBB (sf) Subordinate Fixed 17.300 (i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date.