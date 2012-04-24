April 24 - Overview -- U.S.-based ASG Consolidated LLC's fiscal 2011 operating results reflect the company's lower-than-anticipated catch volumes, related operating inefficiencies, rising fuel costs, and lower product pricing. -- Despite some improvement following a recent amendment, we believe the potential for lower operating performance continues into 2012, and could pressure financial covenants. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on ASG Consolidated LLC and its subsidiary, American Seafoods Group LLC, to 'B-'. In addition, we are lowering our secured debt ratings on ASG to 'B+', and lowering the subordinated debt rating to 'B-'. At the same time, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that operating performance will gradually improve as total allowable catch levels continue to return to historical averages and as prices rebound over the next few years. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Seattle, Wash.-based ASG Consolidated LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, American Seafoods Group LLC (ASG), to 'B-' from 'B'. In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on ASG's senior secured debt, consisting of its revolving credit and term loan facilities, to 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on ASG's senior subordinated notes to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on Dec. 5, 2011, because of our financial covenant cushion concerns. The outlook is stable. At Dec. 31, 2011, ASG Consolidated had approximately $828 million of total debt outstanding. Rationale The downgrade reflects our concerns regarding ASG Consolidated's recent weakened operating results, very aggressive financial policies, continued tight covenant cushion in 2011, and the potential for covenants to tighten again in 2012 if operating performance does not improve. We had expected ASG's covenant cushion to improve in 2011 as a result of higher total allowable catch (TAC) levels for fiscal 2011, which we anticipated would contribute to higher EBITDA. However, leverage remains very high. The company's working capital borrowings on its revolver were high, and its fiscal 2011 operating results were weaker than our expectations, primarily because of the company's inability to fill its TAC, a decline in "block" frozen fish and surimi product prices, and higher realized foreign exchange losses. While we acknowledge the near-term benefits of the company's recent hedging realignment transactions and credit agreement amendment, which provided some covenant relief, we estimate that operating performance may not improve sufficiently to restore adequate cushion on the company's financial covenants even at the recently amended test levels. Also, while the company's conversion of foreign currency hedges into interest rate swaps enhances its near-term liquidity, it creates future cash payment obligations. We estimate ASG Consolidated's amended leverage and fixed charge coverage covenants each had a covenant cushion of less than 15% at Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect the company will experience difficulty in maintaining cushions above that level during fiscal 2012. We estimate ASG Consolidated's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (which includes our standard operating leases adjustment and excludes net foreign exchange gains and losses) was about 7.0x at the end of fiscal 2011, up from about 6.6x the prior year. Adjusting EBITDA to include realized net foreign exchange gains and losses results in comparable leverage ratios of 8.8x and 7.7x at the end of years 2011 and 2010, respectively. The ratings on ASG Consolidated, ASG, and the co-issuer of the company's senior subordinated notes, American Seafoods Finance Inc., reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors in our assessment of ASG Consolidated's business risk profile include the company's narrow product focus and its participation in the commodity-oriented, highly regulated, and somewhat volatile commercial fishing industry. We believe ASG Consolidated is the largest and lowest-cost producer in the industry, and benefits from geographic and customer diversity. The company's geographic distribution of revenues in 2011 included 38% in the U.S., 26% in Europe, and 24% in Japan. ASG Consolidated is a vertically integrated seafood harvesting, processing, and marketing company that operates catcher-processor vessels that participate in the largest commercial fishery in U.S. waters. It is our opinion that the company has a narrow product focus as a participant in the commodity-oriented fishing industry. We believe ASG's products are subject to volatility, given supply-and-demand vagaries and worldwide pricing that can affect financial performance. ASG Consolidated benefits from its strong position in the U.S. Bering Sea pollock fishery and from regulatory support under the American Fisheries Act (AFA), which became permanent federal law in 2001. The AFA created a more rational, stable, and profitable operating environment by limiting the number of vessels operating in the fishery and, thus, reducing some of ASG Consolidated's operating risk. Still, we believe the company's ability to expand its core pollock harvesting operations to leverage its existing scale is limited to either the purchase of fishing quota rights or legislative change. ASG Consolidated's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's significant debt burden, a very aggressive financial policy, and less than adequate liquidity. ASG Consolidated's credit measures have weakened as a result of the more recent decline in operating results. Increased revolver borrowings for elevated working capital needs contributed to the company's higher debt levels in 2011 and credit protection measures are weak for the rating category. We estimate the ratio of lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was about 7.0x at year-end 2011, up from 6.6x the prior year, and remains above the indicative leverage ratio for a highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x. ASG Consolidated's capital structure includes $125 million of 15% payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, which continue to accrue interest. We also estimate that for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was weak at about 6.4%, up from about 3.9% the prior year, and below the indicative ratio of less than 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. During the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, total sales increased about 14%, at-sea processing revenue increased 13%, and land-based processing increased 15%. The increase in pollock TAC to a more normalized level drove increases in pollock block, surimi, and roe sales volumes. Lower surimi and block pricing, and the company's exit from its cod longline operations, partially offset the volume increases. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding the impact of net foreign exchange losses and gains) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, declined to about 24.2% from 28.0% during the prior year. Adjusting EBITDA to include realized net foreign exchange gains and losses results in comparable EBITDA margins of 19.4% and 24.1% for the years 2011 and 2010, respectively. ASG Consolidated's reported decline in fiscal 2011 EBITDA reflects the company's inability to catch its full TAC allocation and related operating inefficiencies, increased fuel prices, and increased realized losses on foreign currency hedges. (ASG Consolidated is a private company and does not publish financial statements). We believe ASG Consolidated's 2012 operating results will reflect the company's Good Harbor Fillet Co. asset acquisition and TAC near the 2011 level. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2012 forecast include: -- Revenue growth near 5%, reflecting volume improvements and about a 1% increase in pricing; -- EBITDA margin near 24% (before any adjustment for net derivatives gains or losses); -- Capital expenditures of about $25 million; and -- Positive free operating cash flow that has improved from 2011. Based on our forecast, we expect ASG Consolidated's adjusted leverage will remain well above 5.5x and its ratio of FFO to total debt will remain below 12% during 2012, and we believe the covenant cushion could remain tight. Liquidity We believe ASG Consolidated's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria, based on our estimate of EBITDA cushion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, of less than 10% under its financial covenants and the potential for covenant cushion to remain below 15% if operating weakness persists. Our assessment of ASG Consolidated's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate ASG Consolidated had a covenant cushion of less than 10% on its secured leverage and fixed-charge coverage covenants, and under 15% cushion on its total leverage covenant, after adjusting to reflect the recent credit agreement amendment. The next step down for both leverage covenants is in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012. -- If operating performance does not improve and if net realized derivative losses continue to rise, we believe that covenant cushion levels could remain below 15%. -- We expect ASG Consolidated's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by about 1.2x. -- We estimate sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term. -- The company has well-established relationships with its banks, in our view. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ASG Consolidated had about $1.3 million of cash and we estimate the company had about $25.8 million available under its $85 million revolving facility, reflecting $57.8 million drawn on the facility and $1.4 million of outstanding letters of credit. The company generally reduces its revolving credit facility balance and decreases its working capital in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, following its fishing seasons. We believe ASG Consolidated will generate sufficient cash flow from operations to fund its capital expenditures (which we expect to be about $25 million over the near term) and required debt repayments. Recovery analysis The issue-level ratings on ASG's senior secured debt, consisting of its revolving credit and term loan facilities, are 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our issue-level rating on ASG's senior subordinated notes is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on ASG Consolidated to be published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will gradually improve as TAC levels continue to return to historical averages and as prices rebound over the next few years. Although we believe leverage will remain high, we expect ASG Consolidated to improve and sustain covenant cushion levels at more than 10% over the next year. We could consider lowering the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, if liquidity weakens, and if covenant cushion remains tight or declines to below 5% (which we estimate could occur if bank credit agreement adjusted EBITDA declined by 12.5% or more and debt levels remain unchanged). We believe reduced catch volumes, an inability to fill the company's TAC allocation, rising fuel costs, and declines in product prices could create such conditions. Alternatively, although unlikely over the near term, we could consider raising the rating if the company demonstrates sustained stronger operating performance, improves and maintains its financial covenants cushion to at least 15%, reduces and sustains debt leverage at less than 5.5x, and maintains a financial policy consistent with a higher rating. 