April 24 - Overview
-- U.S.-based ASG Consolidated LLC's fiscal 2011 operating results
reflect the company's lower-than-anticipated catch volumes, related operating
inefficiencies, rising fuel costs, and lower product pricing.
-- Despite some improvement following a recent amendment, we believe the
potential for lower operating performance continues into 2012, and could
pressure financial covenants.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on ASG Consolidated LLC
and its subsidiary, American Seafoods Group LLC, to 'B-'. In addition, we are
lowering our secured debt ratings on ASG to 'B+', and lowering the
subordinated debt rating to 'B-'. At the same time, we are removing all
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that operating
performance will gradually improve as total allowable catch levels continue to
return to historical averages and as prices rebound over the next few years.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Seattle, Wash.-based ASG Consolidated LLC and its wholly
owned subsidiary, American Seafoods Group LLC (ASG), to 'B-' from 'B'.
In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on ASG's senior secured debt,
consisting of its revolving credit and term loan facilities, to 'B+' (two
notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery
rating remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we lowered our
issue-level rating on ASG's senior subordinated notes to 'B-' (the same as the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating
our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with
negative implications on Dec. 5, 2011, because of our financial covenant
cushion concerns.
The outlook is stable. At Dec. 31, 2011, ASG Consolidated had approximately
$828 million of total debt outstanding.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our concerns regarding ASG Consolidated's recent
weakened operating results, very aggressive financial policies, continued
tight covenant cushion in 2011, and the potential for covenants to tighten
again in 2012 if operating performance does not improve. We had expected ASG's
covenant cushion to improve in 2011 as a result of higher total allowable
catch (TAC) levels for fiscal 2011, which we anticipated would contribute to
higher EBITDA. However, leverage remains very high. The company's working
capital borrowings on its revolver were high, and its fiscal 2011 operating
results were weaker than our expectations, primarily because of the company's
inability to fill its TAC, a decline in "block" frozen fish and surimi product
prices, and higher realized foreign exchange losses. While we acknowledge the
near-term benefits of the company's recent hedging realignment transactions
and credit agreement amendment, which provided some covenant relief, we
estimate that operating performance may not improve sufficiently to restore
adequate cushion on the company's financial covenants even at the recently
amended test levels. Also, while the company's conversion of foreign currency
hedges into interest rate swaps enhances its near-term liquidity, it creates
future cash payment obligations.
We estimate ASG Consolidated's amended leverage and fixed charge coverage
covenants each had a covenant cushion of less than 15% at Dec. 31, 2011, and
we expect the company will experience difficulty in maintaining cushions above
that level during fiscal 2012. We estimate ASG Consolidated's ratio of
adjusted debt to EBITDA (which includes our standard operating leases
adjustment and excludes net foreign exchange gains and losses) was about 7.0x
at the end of fiscal 2011, up from about 6.6x the prior year. Adjusting EBITDA
to include realized net foreign exchange gains and losses results in
comparable leverage ratios of 8.8x and 7.7x at the end of years 2011 and 2010,
respectively.
The ratings on ASG Consolidated, ASG, and the co-issuer of the company's
senior subordinated notes, American Seafoods Finance Inc., reflect Standard &
Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged"
and its business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors in our assessment
of ASG Consolidated's business risk profile include the company's narrow
product focus and its participation in the commodity-oriented, highly
regulated, and somewhat volatile commercial fishing industry. We believe ASG
Consolidated is the largest and lowest-cost producer in the industry, and
benefits from geographic and customer diversity. The company's geographic
distribution of revenues in 2011 included 38% in the U.S., 26% in Europe, and
24% in Japan.
ASG Consolidated is a vertically integrated seafood harvesting, processing,
and marketing company that operates catcher-processor vessels that participate
in the largest commercial fishery in U.S. waters. It is our opinion that the
company has a narrow product focus as a participant in the commodity-oriented
fishing industry. We believe ASG's products are subject to volatility, given
supply-and-demand vagaries and worldwide pricing that can affect financial
performance. ASG Consolidated benefits from its strong position in the U.S.
Bering Sea pollock fishery and from regulatory support under the American
Fisheries Act (AFA), which became permanent federal law in 2001. The AFA
created a more rational, stable, and profitable operating environment by
limiting the number of vessels operating in the fishery and, thus, reducing
some of ASG Consolidated's operating risk. Still, we believe the company's
ability to expand its core pollock harvesting operations to leverage its
existing scale is limited to either the purchase of fishing quota rights or
legislative change.
ASG Consolidated's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the
company's significant debt burden, a very aggressive financial policy, and
less than adequate liquidity. ASG Consolidated's credit measures have weakened
as a result of the more recent decline in operating results. Increased
revolver borrowings for elevated working capital needs contributed to the
company's higher debt levels in 2011 and credit protection measures are weak
for the rating category. We estimate the ratio of lease-adjusted total debt to
EBITDA was about 7.0x at year-end 2011, up from 6.6x the prior year, and
remains above the indicative leverage ratio for a highly leveraged financial
risk profile of greater than 5x. ASG Consolidated's capital structure includes
$125 million of 15% payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, which continue to accrue
interest. We also estimate that for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio of
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was weak at about 6.4%, up
from about 3.9% the prior year, and below the indicative ratio of less than
12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, total sales increased about 14%, at-sea
processing revenue increased 13%, and land-based processing increased 15%. The
increase in pollock TAC to a more normalized level drove increases in pollock
block, surimi, and roe sales volumes. Lower surimi and block pricing, and the
company's exit from its cod longline operations, partially offset the volume
increases. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding the impact of net
foreign exchange losses and gains) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011,
declined to about 24.2% from 28.0% during the prior year. Adjusting EBITDA to
include realized net foreign exchange gains and losses results in comparable
EBITDA margins of 19.4% and 24.1% for the years 2011 and 2010, respectively.
ASG Consolidated's reported decline in fiscal 2011 EBITDA reflects the
company's inability to catch its full TAC allocation and related operating
inefficiencies, increased fuel prices, and increased realized losses on
foreign currency hedges. (ASG Consolidated is a private company and does not
publish financial statements).
We believe ASG Consolidated's 2012 operating results will reflect the
company's Good Harbor Fillet Co. asset acquisition and TAC near the 2011
level. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2012 forecast include:
-- Revenue growth near 5%, reflecting volume improvements and about a 1%
increase in pricing;
-- EBITDA margin near 24% (before any adjustment for net derivatives
gains or losses);
-- Capital expenditures of about $25 million; and
-- Positive free operating cash flow that has improved from 2011.
Based on our forecast, we expect ASG Consolidated's adjusted leverage will
remain well above 5.5x and its ratio of FFO to total debt will remain below
12% during 2012, and we believe the covenant cushion could remain tight.
Liquidity
We believe ASG Consolidated's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in
our criteria, based on our estimate of EBITDA cushion for the quarter ended
Dec. 31, 2011, of less than 10% under its financial covenants and the
potential for covenant cushion to remain below 15% if operating weakness
persists.
Our assessment of ASG Consolidated's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate ASG Consolidated had a covenant
cushion of less than 10% on its secured leverage and fixed-charge coverage
covenants, and under 15% cushion on its total leverage covenant, after
adjusting to reflect the recent credit agreement amendment. The next step down
for both leverage covenants is in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.
-- If operating performance does not improve and if net realized
derivative losses continue to rise, we believe that covenant cushion levels
could remain below 15%.
-- We expect ASG Consolidated's sources of liquidity over the next 12
months to exceed its uses by about 1.2x.
-- We estimate sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses for the
next 12 months.
-- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.
-- The company has well-established relationships with its banks, in our
view.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, ASG Consolidated had about $1.3 million of cash and we
estimate the company had about $25.8 million available under its $85 million
revolving facility, reflecting $57.8 million drawn on the facility and $1.4
million of outstanding letters of credit. The company generally reduces its
revolving credit facility balance and decreases its working capital in the
fourth quarter of its fiscal year, following its fishing seasons. We believe
ASG Consolidated will generate sufficient cash flow from operations to fund
its capital expenditures (which we expect to be about $25 million over the
near term) and required debt repayments.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level ratings on ASG's senior secured debt, consisting of its
revolving credit and term loan facilities, are 'B+' (two notches higher than
the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Our issue-level rating on ASG's senior subordinated notes is 'B-'
(the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4',
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report
on ASG Consolidated to be published following the release of this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will
gradually improve as TAC levels continue to return to historical averages and
as prices rebound over the next few years. Although we believe leverage will
remain high, we expect ASG Consolidated to improve and sustain covenant
cushion levels at more than 10% over the next year. We could consider lowering
the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, if liquidity weakens, and
if covenant cushion remains tight or declines to below 5% (which we estimate
could occur if bank credit agreement adjusted EBITDA declined by 12.5% or more
and debt levels remain unchanged). We believe reduced catch volumes, an
inability to fill the company's TAC allocation, rising fuel costs, and
declines in product prices could create such conditions.
Alternatively, although unlikely over the near term, we could consider raising
the rating if the company demonstrates sustained stronger operating
performance, improves and maintains its financial covenants cushion to at
least 15%, reduces and sustains debt leverage at less than 5.5x, and maintains
a financial policy consistent with a higher rating.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
ASG Consolidated LLC
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
American Seafoods Group LLC
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior secured B+ BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 1 1
American Seafoods Group LLC
American Seafoods Finance Inc.
Subordinated B- B/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4 4
