April 24 - Reforms to Spanish healthcare spending announced by the central
government last week should be credit positive in that they will reduce the
escalating cost of the provision of health care by the regions. However, Fitch
is of the opinion that further reforms are needed and are likely, not
exclusively in healthcare. At the same time it is difficult for us to assess
whether these reforms will deliver the full EUR7bn of planned savings.
The central government announced the changes even though healthcare funding is
the responsibility of the autonomous regions. The cost savings of these measures
will help the regions to control costs and therefore limit their budget
deficits, as required by the stability law. This will reduce the risk of
intervention by the central government. We expect some regions may introduce
further spending cuts, which may also benefit from central government
coordination. Any loss in the revenues that were initially budgeted for 2012 of
the autonomous communities is likely to intensify central government measures,
including healthcare.
The primary cost saving measure is an increase in citizens' contribution to the
purchase of prescription medicines and bringing pensioners into the group that
must contribute. The cost of funding medicine carried by the autonomous
communities amounted in 2009 to EUR12.9bn and has been growing fast. The central
government did not introduce charges for doctor and hospital visits. Foreigners
who are not resident in Spain will now be required to pay for healthcare leading
to an estimated saving of EUR1bn. Some politicians had advocated this as an
effective way to reduce healthcare spending.
Without full details, it is difficult to assess whether these reforms will save
the targeted EUR7bn, or 10%, of public healthcare spending. While co-payments on
pharmaceuticals may limit the contribution from regional governments, stricter
control on the list of medicines available may have more of an impact.
Healthcare spending by regional governments increased to EUR64.1bn in 2009,
after an average 12% a year increase between 2002 and 2009. EUR23.9bn of this
consisted of staff costs with public healthcare employing around 583,000 by
2010.
This steep increase in spending is often attributed to the ageing population and
more expensive diagnostic apparatus. The proportion of the population aged 65
and over rose by 15% between 2001 and 2011, accounting for 17.2% of the
population in 2011.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Spain