April 24 - Reforms to Spanish healthcare spending announced by the central government last week should be credit positive in that they will reduce the escalating cost of the provision of health care by the regions. However, Fitch is of the opinion that further reforms are needed and are likely, not exclusively in healthcare. At the same time it is difficult for us to assess whether these reforms will deliver the full EUR7bn of planned savings. The central government announced the changes even though healthcare funding is the responsibility of the autonomous regions. The cost savings of these measures will help the regions to control costs and therefore limit their budget deficits, as required by the stability law. This will reduce the risk of intervention by the central government. We expect some regions may introduce further spending cuts, which may also benefit from central government coordination. Any loss in the revenues that were initially budgeted for 2012 of the autonomous communities is likely to intensify central government measures, including healthcare. The primary cost saving measure is an increase in citizens' contribution to the purchase of prescription medicines and bringing pensioners into the group that must contribute. The cost of funding medicine carried by the autonomous communities amounted in 2009 to EUR12.9bn and has been growing fast. The central government did not introduce charges for doctor and hospital visits. Foreigners who are not resident in Spain will now be required to pay for healthcare leading to an estimated saving of EUR1bn. Some politicians had advocated this as an effective way to reduce healthcare spending. Without full details, it is difficult to assess whether these reforms will save the targeted EUR7bn, or 10%, of public healthcare spending. While co-payments on pharmaceuticals may limit the contribution from regional governments, stricter control on the list of medicines available may have more of an impact. Healthcare spending by regional governments increased to EUR64.1bn in 2009, after an average 12% a year increase between 2002 and 2009. EUR23.9bn of this consisted of staff costs with public healthcare employing around 583,000 by 2010. This steep increase in spending is often attributed to the ageing population and more expensive diagnostic apparatus. The proportion of the population aged 65 and over rose by 15% between 2001 and 2011, accounting for 17.2% of the population in 2011. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Spain