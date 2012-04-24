April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A/A-1' rating to Vulcan Inc.'s $8.0 million taxable variable-rate demand notes series 2012 due April 1, 2028. The rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that Branch Banking and Trust Co. ('A/A-1') provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, Branch Banking and Trust Co. fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly interest-rate reset mode. Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating. The 'A' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer credit rating on Branch Banking and Trust Co. and addresses full and timely interest and principal payments when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1' short-term component of our rating is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on Branch Banking and Trust Co. and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. Changes to our rating on the variable-rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the variable-rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- New Issue: Vulcan Inc. - Series 2012, published April 24, 2012. -- BB&T Corp., published Jan. 6, 2012. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.