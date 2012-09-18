Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to FMC Technologies Inc.'s senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. The
company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding
commercial paper balances and borrowings under the company's revolving credit
facility
The ratings on Chicago, Ill.-based FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) reflect our
view of the company's satisfactory business risk and intermediate financial
risk according to our criteria. The ratings reflect the company's solid
competitive position, geographically diverse sales base, and strong credit
measures. The ratings also take into account the high degree of pricing
competition in FTI's core markets, its dependence on the capital-spending
patterns of customers in this cyclical industry, and the company's somewhat
smaller scale of operations and narrower product offerings compared with some
of its peers.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
FMC Technologies Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
Senior unsecured notes
due 2017 and 2022 BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.