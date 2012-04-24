April 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on Edison International (EIX) and Southern California Edison Company (SCE) as follows: EIX --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'. SCE --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Senior secured at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'; --Senior secured pollution control revenue bonds at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured pollution control revenue bonds at 'A'; --Preferred at 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook for EIX and SCE is Stable. Approximately $14 billion of consolidated EIX and subsidiary debt is affected by the rating action, including and $8.9 billion of SCE debt. Fitch has also issued a press release detailing rating actions taken today on EIX subsidiaries Edison Mission Energy (EME; IDR 'CC') and Midwest Generation, LLC (MWG; IDR 'CC'). Key rating drivers for EIX and SCE include: --A stable regulatory regime in the state of California and, in particular, Fitch's expectations of a balanced outcome in SCE's pending general rate case (GRC); --Clear separation of utility and unregulated operations within the EIX organization; --Expectations that EIX will not inject new capital into EME; --Strong projected utility operating cash flows, earnings and credit metrics; --Low parent company debt at EIX; --Effective execution of SCE's large capital program; --Balanced funding of future SCE capex consistent with proscribed California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) policy; --Consistency of utility capex with state and federal energy policy, the vast majority of which targets distribution and transmission spending. The EIX ratings affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the strong credit profile of its core operating electric utility subsidiary, SCE. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, SCE accounted for all of EIX's adjusted income and just 56% of total consolidated EIX debt of approximately $15.8 billion, including off-balance sheet debt at EME. Other EIX holdings, principally intermediate holding company EME, are not expected to adversely impact the creditworthiness of EIX despite Fitch's negative outlook for the independent power company sector in general and EME's deteriorating operating and financial outlook in particular. EIX relies primarily on dividends from SCE and inter-company tax sharing agreements to fund parent company obligations and expenses. EME is the primary operating subsidiary of Edison Mission Group (EMG), an intermediate holding company formed by EIX to hold its unregulated operations. While inter-company loans and guarantees exist within the EME corporate complex there are no cross defaults, inter-company loans or guarantees between EME and either EIX or SCE. Fitch believes EIX will not invest further capital in EME, its struggling merchant power subsidiary. EME has paid no dividends to EIX, nor has EIX invested capital in EME in the past decade. EME and SCE are discrete enterprises within the EIX corporate family and have separate management teams. A 1988 CPUC order authorizing SCE to reorganize into a holding company structure contains provisions that add a further measure of insulation to SCE's operations. Among other things, the order requires SCE to maintain a balanced capital structure in accordance with CPUC decisions and set dividend policy as though it was a stand alone utility. In addition, the order requires EIX and SCE's boards of directors to give first priority to required capital expenditures at SCE. EIX management has stated publicly that challenges to EME's business (i.e., low power prices, substantial potential environmental costs and weak credit metrics) will have to be worked through by EME on a stand-alone basis. Fitch notes that EIX did not inject capital to aid EME during a similar period of stress experienced earlier this decade. Fitch believes that management will be true to its pledge and will not contribute incremental capital into EME. This view is also supported in recent management action seeking to negotiate owner-lessor funding of environmental equipment for the Homer City generating station. As a result, Fitch believes that EIX and SCE's creditworthiness will not be meaningful affected by an EME insolvency. However, the current extended cyclical low in power prices coupled with meaningfully higher environmental compliance costs continue to push EME to the brink of insolvency and a potential bankruptcy filing is a real possibility, in Fitch's opinion. Fitch's projections assume meaningfully higher refinancing costs and a rebound in power prices, albeit from a depressed base. The EIX and the SCE credit rating affirmations reflect the utility's strong, projected earnings and cash flows, low debt leverage and a balanced regulatory/political environment in California. The ratings also recognize the challenges associated with the utility's large capital expenditure program. Fitch expects SCE's credit metrics to remain consistent with its current 'A-' IDR, with EBITDA-to-interest and debt-to-EBITDA estimated at 6.5 - 7.8 times (x) and better than 3x, respectively, during 2012 - 2014. At the end of 2011, EIX had consolidated cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet totaling $1.469 billion. Liquidity was strong at the parent-company level with just $10 million of parent company debt drawn on its $1.426 billion committed bank facility. SCE at the end of 2011 had available borrowing capacity of approximately $2.4 billion on its $2.9 billion of committed bank facilities. SCE 2012 - 2016 maturities are manageable, totaling $1.9 billion with $1.2 billion, $300 million and $400 million maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. The ratings also assume timely recovery of SCE's planned energy infrastructure investment, which is expected to approximate $13 billion during 2012 - 2014. SCE's capital investment program is focused on infrastructure spending to accommodate growth, reliability and renewable energy development and is consistent with California energy policy goals. Eighty percent of projected capex is earmarked for transmission and distribution system improvements. SCE filed its 2012 GRC with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in November 2010. The rate case filing requests an $809 million rate increase effective Jan. 1, 2012 based on an 11.5% authorized return on equity (ROE). Fitch anticipates an administrative law judge decision will be issued imminently. The final order in the proceeding is expected by mid-year 2012 will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2012. Investors have expressed concerns that the new commission may push authorized returns lower in the utilities' upcoming cost-of-capital proceeding (CoC - which in California is bifurcated from GRC proceedings). SCE filed its CoC on Friday, April 20, 2012 and a final determination in the proceeding is expected to be effective Jan. 1, 2013. Fitch expects the political/regulatory environment in the state to remain balanced and committed to financially strong electric utilities. As the result of anticipated high capital investment, Fitch expects SCE to be free cash flow negative and that the external capital requirements at the utility will be funded with a balanced mix of equity and debt, consistent with its authorized capital structure. SCE's credit metrics are estimated by Fitch to remain consistent with the current 'A-' IDR. Revenue decoupling, regulatory balancing accounts, forward looking test years and pre-approval of planned capital expenditures greatly reduce SCE's exposure to regulatory lag and operating cash flow attrition, in Fitch's opinion. The ratings also consider CPUC regulations that limit dividends and cash distributions from the utility to EIX.