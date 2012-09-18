OVERVIEW -- Education Loan Asset-Backed Trust I's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' preliminary rating to the senior series 2012-1 notes. -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's senior and subordinate asset percentages, U.S. government's reinsurance of the loans' principal and interest, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' preliminary rating to Education Loan Asset-Backed Trust I's $235.0 million FFELP student loan asset-backed notes senior series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is asset-backed securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. The preliminary rating is based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary rating reflects our view of: -- The trust's initial 110.3% senior asset percentage (the ratio of the trust assets divided by the senior notes) and 101.5% subordinated asset percentage (the ratio of the trust assets notes divided by the senior plus subordinated notes), and the requirement that the senior and subordinate asset percentages must be 107% and 101.5%, respectively, and the trust assets minus the outstanding notes is at least $6.0 million, before money can be released from the trust (the asset release requirement); -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the loans' principal and interest; -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent with our credit stability criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Education Loan Asset-Backed Trust I - Senior Series 2012-1, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, April 30, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011 -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 2010 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004