Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following State of
New York Municipal Bond Bank Agency (MBBA) bonds:
--$281 million special school purpose revenue bonds (prior year claims - The
City of New York), 2012 series A.
The bonds, which are being issued for refunding purposes, are expected to sell
via negotiation the week of Sept. 24, 2012.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LINK TO NEW YORK STATE CREDIT: State education aid that secures the bonds
requires annual appropriation by the New York State legislature. Therefore, the
rating is linked to the general obligation (GO) credit of the State of New York,
currently rated 'AA' with a Positive Outlook by Fitch, and on par with the
rating assigned to state appropriation debt.
STRONG STATE SUPPORT OF EDUCATION: Appropriation risk is minimal given the
constitutional mandate for, and strong history of, state support for education.
State aid to New York City of $8.4 billion in fiscal 2013 compares to maximum
annual debt service (MADS) of about $40 million on the bonds.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS STRENGTHEN CREDIT: Debt service is funded from a direct
payment by the state comptroller, and the timing mechanisms allow substantial
cushion for late state budgets or delays in scheduled state payments.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Changes in New York state's GO rating, to which this rating is linked.
SECURITY
Bonds are secured by the diversion of annually appropriated state education aid
by the state comptroller to the agency for the purpose of paying bond debt
service.
CREDIT PROFILE
Legislation enacted in 2002 and in 2003 allowed the MBBA to issue bonds for the
purpose of fully funding prior year claims owed to special school purpose
municipalities (i.e. certain state aid that a school district was entitled to
receive under a set formula less what was actually apportioned). The legislation
established a mechanism whereby annually appropriated state education aid to
participating school districts is diverted by the state comptroller for the
purpose of paying bond debt service.
Four series of these bonds were issued in 2003 under the special school purpose
prior year claims resolution. Proceeds went to the city of New York, the cities
of Buffalo and Rochester, the Niagara Falls City School District, the Ballston
Spa Central School District, the Delhi Central School District, the Enlarged
City School District of the City of Troy, and the Utica City School District.
The current offering refunds for savings the bulk of the outstanding bonds that
were issued for New York City (2003 series C). Payment of the two maturities of
2003C bonds that will not be refunded (Dec. 1, 2012 and June 1, 2013), which
have a senior claim on school aid, will be funded from already intercepted aid
and released reserve funds, respectively. The series 2012 bonds are fixed rate,
with a final maturity of Dec. 1, 2022.
The agency is adopting a new resolution for the 2012A bonds and an amended
special school purpose agreement is being executed. The memorandum of
understanding among the state education department, state comptroller, and the
agency, which details procedures for debt service funding, is also being amended
for the sale. The debt service reserve funding requirement is being eliminated;
under the 2003 resolution, a debt service reserve was funded at 50% of MADS.
This change does not affect the rating on the bonds due to very strong debt
service coverage and protections inherent in the timing mechanism. The
comptroller begins to intercept aid for the Dec. 1 principal and interest
payment on Aug. 25, and for the June 1 interest payment on Dec. 2 of the prior
year.
The 2003 and 2012 resolutions require New York City to execute a special school
purpose agreement with the agency. The agreement requires the city to waive all
rights to annual state aid in an amount equal to debt service and provides for
the direct payment (diversion) of school aid in an amount equal to debt service
by the comptroller of the state to the agency prior to the payment date on
outstanding bonds. Neither the agency nor the city may terminate the agreement,
the term of which matches the life of the bonds.
Debt service on the bonds is a negligible portion of state aid to the city. In
fiscal 2012 the city received $8.4 billion in school aid. Projected MADS on the
series 2012 bonds is $40 million. Other debt of the city (including debt issued
for school purposes and specifically New York City Transitional Finance
Authority building aid revenue bonds) also have a claim on some or all of
interceptable funds, and other such programs could be created in the future;
however, due to the abundance of coverage as well as the strong credit quality
of the city (GO bonds rated 'AA' with a Stable Outlook) this is not a credit
