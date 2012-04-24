(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Brazil-based JBS S.A.'s (JBS; BB/Stable/--) bid to acquire the assets from meat producer Grupo Independencia (not rated) won't affect the ratings on JBS or on its subsidiary JBS USA LLC (JBS USA; BB/Stable/--). The nonbidding offer totals R$268 million: JBS would pay R$133 million in cash and the remainder with its shares. It is important to highlight that JBS won't assume any contingent financial or labor liabilities from Grupo Independencia, which went bankrupt in the first quarter of 2009. JBS will increase its already leading share in the Brazilian beef market and benefit from the favorable cattle prices in Brazil, further raising revenues amid strong demand and prices for beef in the domestic market. However, we will monitor the company's potentially higher working capital needs and their effect on JBS's liquidity while it ramps up the plants' production and cattle slaughtering. The company also leased other small plants since the beginning of 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)