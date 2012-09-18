Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ConAgra Foods, Inc.'s (ConAgra)
(NYSE: CAG) ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. ConAgra's total debt at May 27, 2012 was $2.9
billion.
ConAgra's credit ratings recognize the company's diversified product portfolio
of branded and private label products and significant free cash flow (FCF)
generation. The company has maintained low leverage for the rating level versus
packaged food peers while engaging in bolt-on acquisitions. ConAgra's positive
rating factors are balanced with its modest international exposure, which may
limit longer term growth due to the mature, though stable, nature of the
packaged food business in the United States. Also, ConAgra's margins remain
below most packaged food peers and it has had difficulty consistently
maintaining operating earnings and volume growth.
ConAgra generated ample FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures and dividends) of $324 million in fiscal 2012, down from $499
million in the prior year primarily due to higher pension contributions. ConAgra
spent approximately $700 million on acquisitions and $350 million on share
repurchases in fiscal 2012, which were primarily financed with internally
generated funds. Based on the company's guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
cash flow from operations, with a modest positive from working capital, and $450
million capital expenditures, fiscal 2013 FCF should be at least in the mid-$300
million range. The company is likely to use FCF for bolt-on acquisitions,
including the August 2012 acquisition of Bertolli and P.F. Chang's Home Menu
frozen meals for $267 million, and share repurchases. ConAgra does not intend to
increase leverage for share repurchases. Acquisitions could lead to a modest
increase in leverage and still be within the rating category.
For the latest 12 months ended May 27, 2012, ConAgra's total debt-to-operating
EBITDA was 2.0x, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 7.0x, and funds
from operations adjusted leverage was 3.1x. Leverage has increased modestly with
$750 million of notes issued Sept. 10, 2012. Proceeds were utilized to reduce
CP, which was approximately $300 million as of Sept. 7, 2012, and for other
corporate purposes. ConAgra will still have flexibility for acquisitions, but
the amount of room has lessened. The company plans to pursue growth through
acquisitions, which could be large, and are likely to be in private label, core
adjacencies or outside the U.S.
ConAgra maintains strong liquidity, including $103 million of cash at May 27,
2012, and an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures Sept.
14, 2016. The credit facility provides backup to ConAgra's CP program. It
contains financial maintenance covenants requiring that the fixed charge
coverage ratio must exceed 1.75 to 1.0 and consolidated funded debt must not
exceed 65% of the consolidated capital base. The company is in compliance with
its covenants. Upcoming long-term debt maturities are manageable. Fitch
anticipates ConAgra is likely to refinance its next significant debt maturity,
which is $500 million 5.875% notes due in April 2014.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
--Substantial and growing FCF generation, along with leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) consistently in the low-2x range or better and
maintenance of conservative financial policies, such as publicly stating that
its financial strategies no longer include large acquisitions that require
substantial debt financing.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action or Negative Outlook include:
--If earnings or cash flow falter significantly or the company engages in a
large, debt-financed acquisition, such that leverage is consistently above 3.0x
with no plan for material leverage reduction.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
