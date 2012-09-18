OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's
$465.25 million floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard &
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC
Class Rating Amount
mil. $)
X AAA (sf) 4.00
A AAA (sf) 321.25
B AA (sf) 62.50
C (deferrable) A (sf) 35.75
D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 23.75
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 18.00
Subordinated notes (L.P. certificates) NR 53.00
NR--Not rated.