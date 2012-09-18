Sept 18 - Overview -- Specialty chemical producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. plans to issue $750 million in senior unsecured notes. We expect proceeds to fund the planned acquisition of lithium producer Talison Lithium Ltd. for about $732 million, and for general corporate purposes. -- We are affirming our ratings on Rockwood, including our 'BB+' corporate credit rating. -- We are assigning a '5' recovery rating and 'BB' issue rating to the company's proposed debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial policy will support the ratings, and Rockwood's earnings and cash flow generation will be sustained at levels consistent with the current ratings. Rating Action On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. (Rockwood), including its 'BB+' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' issue rating and our '5' recovery rating to the company's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest recovery (10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable. We expect the company will use proceeds from the proposed debt issue to fund the planned $732 million acquisition of Australia based lithium producer, Talison Lithium Ltd., and for general corporate purposes. Rationale The ratings on Princeton, N.J.-based reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" and business risk profile as "satisfactory". Our assessment of Rockwood's financial risk profile includes an expectation for a continuation of moderate financial policies. We expect the company's key ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be about 24% pro forma for the proposed debt and the acquisition. The proposed increase in debt erodes the cushion in the credit metrics for potential increases in debt to support growth--the ratio of FFO-to-total debt was slightly above our expectations at 32% as of June, 30, 2012. Still, we expect the ratio to remain in the 20% to 30% range considered appropriate at the rating. We believe that the company's relatively stable EBITDA margins and steady free cash flow generation will support leverage metrics at these appropriate levels. In addition, following the Talison acquisition, we expect Rockwood to revert to its prudent use of debt and maintain leverage metrics near current levels, including modest outlays for future growth initiatives and any potential shareholder rewards. Rockwood has a diverse portfolio of specialty chemicals businesses, bolstered through acquisitions, divestitures, and the formation of joint ventures. Examples of portfolio management are the proposed Talison acquisition and a recent January 2011 divestiture of its plastic compounding business for approximately $300 million. Rockwood's five major business lines include: -- Titanium dioxide (25% of revenues)--Rockwood owns about 61% of a joint venture, which focuses primarily on textile fibers; -- Performance additives (21% of revenues)--a range of products, including color pigments, timber treatment chemicals, and clay-based additives; -- Surface treatment chemicals (20% of 2011 revenues)--consisting primarily of metal processing chemicals and services; -- Ceramics (16% of revenues)--used in medical applications, electronics, and cutting tools and -- Lithium(13% of 2011 revenues) - lithium compounds and chemicals, cesium and other special metals. The company has favorable market shares, ranking as the number one or two player in several of its key markets. Rockwood's proprietary manufacturing technology and long-standing, service-intensive customer relationships have helped its leadership positions, which in turn have contributed to its lofty EBITDA margins in the 22% to 25% range. We expect our adjusted EBITDA for Rockwood in 2012 to be at approximately similar levels to 2011 EBITDA of about $880 million based on the following assumptions: -- Approximately flat (relative to 2011) EBITDA across divisions, including lithium, specialty. and advanced ceramics. -- Weaker titanium dioxide EBITDA in 2012. In the titanium dioxide business, we expect ongoing issues with customer destocking and reduced demand to continue in 2012. However, we expect this softness in demand to be temporary and our belief is that the fundamental supply-demand balance favors existing producers. Our expectation is for 2013 EBITDA to improve over 2012 levels. Rockwood also benefits from its operational diversity and a range of end-user customers in sectors including metals, automobile, construction, and medical. Approximately 80% of revenues are from overseas markets, most notably Germany with more than 50% of revenue. The concentration risk related to the company's exposure to Germany is partly offset by the fact that many of Rockwood's products are inputs into exports from Germany. The company's diverse and largely inorganic raw materials have insulated its margins somewhat from volatile hydrocarbon prices. The potential for growth in the company's lithium business, in which it is a clear market leader, could be greater than GDP growth rates and additional insulation from economic cycles. This is due to the increasing utilization of lithium-based batteries in appliances. The business could benefit from the adoption of environment-friendly battery or electric-powered vehicles by the automobile industry. Such growth characteristics offset the risks of the large (relative to Rockwood's size) acquisition in this business at a time of some economic uncertainty. We also expect the acquisition to diversify the company's sources of lithium and provide access to Asian markets. Nonetheless, we do not factor extraordinary growth rates in our forecasts, given that the rate and timing of such growth is uncertain at this point. We expect that Rockwood's long-term growth prospects for its many segments are generally sound but remain somewhat vulnerable to cyclical demand downturns during periods of economic recession. This happened in 2009 when revenues declined approximately 12% due to the unusual severity of the economic downturn. Still, we believe the portfolio includes businesses, which are less vulnerable to economic downturns. Liquidity Rockwood's liquidity is strong according to our criteria. Cash balances as of June 30, 2012, were about $340 million. Availability under the company's $180 million revolving credit facility maturing in February 2016 was $155 million after accounting for $25 million of letters of credit outstanding. We base our assessment of liquidity on the following assumptions and observations: -- Total sources of funds will exceed uses over the next by at least 1.5x. -- Net sources and covenant cushions will be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt, respectively. -- The company enjoys a high standing in the credit markets, and Rockwood would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks based on positive cash flow from operations and available liquidity. -- Rockwood has comfortable cushions under its covenants, and we expect them to remain that way, given our outlook for about flat EBITDA in 2012 and improved EBITDA in 2013. We do not expect working capital swings to be significant, especially in light of the absence of exposure to volatile hydrocarbon inputs. We expect healthy free cash flow generation. Recovery analysis Please see "," to be published shortly following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Rockwood will be able to maintain its elevated EBITDA margins even in a scenario of weak economic conditions in key markets. Still, we expect Rockwood will continue its recent trend of growth at rates well above GDP rates in its markets benefiting from its diverse portfolio of specialty businesses, some of which have growth drivers that are not linked to GDP growth. Importantly, we assume management will support credit quality. At the current ratings, we do not anticipate any significant improvement in credit quality. An upgrade in the next year is unlikely given our expectation that the company will focus on integrating its Talison acquisition during that time. We could lower ratings if the ratio of FFO-to-total debt weakened to below 20% with no prospect of immediate recovery. This could happen if debt levels increased meaningfully to support higher-than-expected outlays for acquisitions. We believe such a scenario would include a moderate increase in debt in combination with a revenue decline exceeding the 5% decline considered in our downside scenario, and EBITDA margins dropping below 20%. Related Criteria And Research -- General: Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. Senior secured BBB- Recovery rating 2 New Rating Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. Senior unsecured BB Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.