Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B+' to $66 million of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of the Port of Seattle special facilities revenue refunding bonds, series 2012 due April 1, 2030 (Delta Air Lines, Inc. Project). Proceeds from this offering, intended to be issued in one tranche with a bullet maturity of April 1, 2030, are expected to refund two series of notes that are currently outstanding ($59.3 million due 2030 and $5 million due 2020). Proceeds from the original issuance were used to finance the construction and installation of a two-bay wide-body aircraft maintenance hangar, cargo handling and ground service equipment (GSE) maintenance facilities at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) for Northwest Airlines, now part of Delta Air Lines (DAL). The rating takes into consideration the following factors: (i) DAL's credit quality (ii) the structure of the transaction (iii) Fitch's view on the likelihood of affirmation of this lease and ultimate recovery for bondholders in a potential restructuring. Unlike most airport revenue bonds which are viewed as unsecured claims of the airline, bondholders in this issue are secured by the lease between DAL and the Port of Seattle for the property which holds DAL's hanger facility. The issuing entity is the IDC of the Port of Seattle, but it has a limited obligation on the rated bonds. These bonds are serviced exclusively by the lease payments from DAL under its financing lease agreement with the IDC, and DAL also provides an unsecured guarantee, so ultimately recourse to DAL. Furthermore, the bond is secured by the original lease agreement between DAL and the Port of Seattle for the hanger facility, which enables the bond trustee to re-lease the facility to a new tenant if DAL decides to reject the lease in a potential bankruptcy. Accordingly, Fitch believes that recovery for bondholders in these notes would be higher than DAL unsecured debt (unrated) in the event DAL rejected this lease in a potential restructuring. While this supports recovery in a downside scenario, Fitch's base case view is that DAL would likely affirm this lease obligation in a potential filing (as it did before when Northwest filed in 2005) given the strategic importance of SEA to DAL. Although SEA is not a hub or major airport for DAL, it is an important gateway for the airline on the west coast and a profit center for its maintenance services. DAL currently operates several flights from SEA to most of its major hubs and five international destinations, including: Kansai/Osaka (KIX) and Narita (NRT) in Japan, Beijing (PEK) in China, Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG) in France, and to Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) in The Netherlands. In addition, DAL has 100+ code share flights with its partner Alaska Airlines. DAL recently asked the DOT to shift its flight rights to Haneda (HND) for non-stop service from SEA instead of its Detroit hub. DAL has also made significant investments recently in upgrading the Delta Sky Club lounge in SEA. Importantly, DAL services its own wide-body maintenance at this hanger at SEA, and also 'in-sources' maintenance for other carriers at this location. SEA is the only maintenance facility for DAL in the region and there are currently no comparable facilities west of its hub at Minneapolis. There are also no comparable facilities at SEA for maintenance work for widebody aircraft. Alaska and Weyerhaeuser each maintain a hanger but only to service their own aircraft, which are smaller (narrowbody for Alaska, general aviation for Weyerhaeuser). So DAL's hanger facility is also the only one of its kind at SEA. United offers maintenance services but does not have a hanger and so can only provide repair work at the airstrip. Overall space remains somewhat constrained at SEA, specifically, with regards to hanger capacity, which improves the probability that the property could be re-leased in a downside scenario. Fitch has assigned the following rating to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of the Port of Seattle special facilities revenue refunding bonds, series 2012 (Delta Air Lines, Inc. Project): --$66 million due April 1, 2030 'B+'. Fitch currently rates DAL as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --$1.225 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 'BB+/RR1'; --$1.368 billion senior secured term loan due 2017 'BB+/RR1'; --$500 million revolving credit facility (Pacific routes) due 2013 'BB+/RR1'; --$248 million of senior secured term loan (Pacific routes) due 2016 'BB+/RR1'; --$600 million senior secured first lien notes due 2014 'BB+/RR1'; --$306 million senior second lien notes due 2015 'BB-/RR3' The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers