Sept. 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB' senior unsecured debt rating and '5' recovery rating to New York
City-based Sotheby's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due
2022.
The company has indicated that it will use net proceeds from the 144A offering
to redeem or repurchase any and all of the outstanding (about $80 million as
of June 30, 2012) 7.75% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2015, and for
general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of other
existing debt.
The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Sotheby's remain
unchanged and reflect our assessment that the company's business risk profile
is "fair" and its financial risk profile is "intermediate." We base our
opinion of the company's business risk on its leading position as one of the
two largest auctioneers in the highly volatile global auction markets and its
experienced management team, countered by the very seasonal nature of its
operations and the swings in its profitability. We view the company's
financial risk profile as intermediate given its expected credit metrics,
moderate financial policies, sizable cash balances, and positive cash flow
generation. Lease-adjusted total debt was about $583 million at June 30, 2012.
(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on
Sotheby's, published on Sept. 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Sotheby's
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Sotheby's
Senior Unsecured
$300 mil. nts due 2022 BB
Recovery Rating 5
Primary Credit Analyst: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857;
jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: David M Kuntz, New York (1) 212-438-5022;
david_m_kuntz@standardandpoors.com