April 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on DECO 14 - Pan
Europe 5 as follows:
EUR854.1m class A-1 (XS0291363272) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Off Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), Outlook Negative
EUR159.0m class A-2 (XS0292121802) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Off RWN,
Outlook Negative
EUR64.6m class A-3 (XS0292122289) downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Off RWN,
Outlook Negative
EUR99.4m class B (XS0291365137) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Off RWN,
Outlook Negative
EUR64.6m class C (XS0291365566) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Off RWN, Outlook Negative
EUR100.8m class D (XS0291367182) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 70%
EUR25.8m class E (XS0291367422) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE0%
EUR11.9m class F (XS0291368156) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
The downgrades are primarily driven by Fitch's concerns over the upcoming loan
maturity of the largest loan in the portfolio, WOBA (37% of portfolio) in May
2013. While the length of the tail period (seven years) provides the servicer
and/or special servicer with sufficient time to work out the loan and maximise
recoveries, if necessary, the continued balloon risk, particularly given the
large outstanding loan balance of the WOBA loan (of which 50% is securitised in
Windermere IX) is a concern. The sequential allocation of principal proceeds,
together with the overall credit quality of the portfolio, explains the
affirmation of the class A1.
The notes were first placed on RWN in June 2011 after the City of Dresden filed
a request for arbitration and initiated legal proceedings against various WOBA
entities, claiming EUR1.084bn under the 2006 WOBA sale and purchase agreement.
In March 2012, GAGFAH S.A. and the City of Dresden agreed to fully resolve their
dispute by way of an amicable settlement that will primarily benefit the tenants
of the portfolio. The settlement agreement provides for the withdrawal of all
lawsuits and the mutual waiver of all claims made in connection with the
litigation.
Fitch views the settlement as positive for the transaction, as the sponsor had
previously put all refinancing talks on hold until the settlement of the
lawsuit. Despite this positive development, the portfolio remains subject to a
high degree of balloon risk with 83% of the pool balance scheduled to mature in
2013 and 2014.
The Arcadia loan (7.7% by portfolio balance and a reported whole-loan loan to
value (LTV) of 151%) has been in special servicing since March 2010, due to a
payment default. Since the last rating action, a new asset manager has been
appointed and 19 of the 28 assets are being marketed for sale. While no assets
have been disposed of yet, investment demand remains sound for retail warehouse
assets with strong tenants, as witnessed by offers submitted for six of the
properties currently up for sale.
The Sofia Business Park loan (4.3% by portfolio balance) was transferred to
special servicing in January 2012 as a result of a maturity default. The special
servicer granted a short-term loan extension until 20 April 2012. After an
unsuccessful negotiation on the proposed sponsor's business plan, the special
servicer has today reported that the loan is now in default.
The performance of the nine remaining loans in the portfolio has remained
broadly unchanged since the rating action in October 2011.
