(The following statement was released by the rating agency)`) April 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5 as follows: EUR854.1m class A-1 (XS0291363272) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN), Outlook Negative EUR159.0m class A-2 (XS0292121802) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Off RWN, Outlook Negative EUR64.6m class A-3 (XS0292122289) downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Off RWN, Outlook Negative EUR99.4m class B (XS0291365137) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Off RWN, Outlook Negative EUR64.6m class C (XS0291365566) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Off RWN, Outlook Negative EUR100.8m class D (XS0291367182) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 70% EUR25.8m class E (XS0291367422) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE0% EUR11.9m class F (XS0291368156) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% The downgrades are primarily driven by Fitch's concerns over the upcoming loan maturity of the largest loan in the portfolio, WOBA (37% of portfolio) in May 2013. While the length of the tail period (seven years) provides the servicer and/or special servicer with sufficient time to work out the loan and maximise recoveries, if necessary, the continued balloon risk, particularly given the large outstanding loan balance of the WOBA loan (of which 50% is securitised in Windermere IX) is a concern. The sequential allocation of principal proceeds, together with the overall credit quality of the portfolio, explains the affirmation of the class A1. The notes were first placed on RWN in June 2011 after the City of Dresden filed a request for arbitration and initiated legal proceedings against various WOBA entities, claiming EUR1.084bn under the 2006 WOBA sale and purchase agreement. In March 2012, GAGFAH S.A. and the City of Dresden agreed to fully resolve their dispute by way of an amicable settlement that will primarily benefit the tenants of the portfolio. The settlement agreement provides for the withdrawal of all lawsuits and the mutual waiver of all claims made in connection with the litigation. Fitch views the settlement as positive for the transaction, as the sponsor had previously put all refinancing talks on hold until the settlement of the lawsuit. Despite this positive development, the portfolio remains subject to a high degree of balloon risk with 83% of the pool balance scheduled to mature in 2013 and 2014. The Arcadia loan (7.7% by portfolio balance and a reported whole-loan loan to value (LTV) of 151%) has been in special servicing since March 2010, due to a payment default. Since the last rating action, a new asset manager has been appointed and 19 of the 28 assets are being marketed for sale. While no assets have been disposed of yet, investment demand remains sound for retail warehouse assets with strong tenants, as witnessed by offers submitted for six of the properties currently up for sale. The Sofia Business Park loan (4.3% by portfolio balance) was transferred to special servicing in January 2012 as a result of a maturity default. The special servicer granted a short-term loan extension until 20 April 2012. After an unsuccessful negotiation on the proposed sponsor's business plan, the special servicer has today reported that the loan is now in default. The performance of the nine remaining loans in the portfolio has remained broadly unchanged since the rating action in October 2011. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 , are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria