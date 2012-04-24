April 24 - Net losses declined among U.S. auto loan asset-backed securities (ABS) in February for both the prime and subprime sectors, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' March 2012 Auto Loan ABS Tracker. While net losses dropped to 1.16% from 1.64%, 60-plus-day delinquent loans also decreased to 0.73% from 0.95% in January. "Recovery rates continued to strengthen, rising to 65.15% from 60.19% the previous month," said credit analyst Mark Risi. "In addition to the continued strong underwriting and secondary vehicle market, we believe the improved performance in February was related to the favorable impact of tax refunds." We published "U.S. Auto Loan ABS Tracker: March 2012," on April 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at wwww.globalcreditportal.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.