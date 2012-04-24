Overview -- Rochester Gas & Electric Corp.'s (RG&E) financial measures have continued to improve and its business profile has benefited from constructive regulatory outcomes. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on RG&E to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', the senior secured debt rating to 'A' from 'A-', and the senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', as well as affirming our 'BBB+' ratings on subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Central Maine Power. -- Our ratings on RG&E do not reflect significant support from ultimate parent, Spanish utility holding company Iberdrola S.A., although they are effectively capped at the rating on the parent. -- The stable outlook on RG&E reflects the improvement in financial measures over the past year, its decreasing regulatory risk, and our expectations that financial measures will remain in line with our baseline forecast. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. (RG&E) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', the senior secured debt rating to 'A' from 'A-', and the senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt remains unchanged at '1+', indicating expectations of full (100%) recovery in a payment default. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' corporate credit ratings and all other ratings on subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Central Maine Power. Rationale The upgrades reflect an improvement in financial measures, which we expect the company to maintain over the intermediate term, and a business profile that has benefited from constructive regulatory outcomes. The recent multiyear rate settlement includes several credit-enhancing recovery mechanisms, and is essentially favorable for credit quality because it gives the company the ability to earn a compensatory return on capital. Our ratings on electric utility RG&E are based on the utility's stand-alone credit quality because its ultimate parent company, Spanish utility holding company Iberdrola S.A. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2), has assumed the debt of RG&E's parent company, Iberdrola USA (A-/Watch Neg/A-2). We regard the U.S. utilities, which include RG&E, Central Maine Power Co., and New York State Electric & Gas Corp., as effectively under Iberdrola S.A.'s direct control, and none individually is a significant source of cash flow for the holding company. Our ratings on RG&E therefore do not reflect significant support from Iberdrola S.A., although they are effectively capped at the rating on the parent. Our ratings on RG&E reflect an "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. The profile benefits from the utility's low-operating-risk transmission and distribution (T&D) business strategy. The company's financial risk profile is "aggressive," in our assessment, and while the profile has improved, we believe a sizable capital spending program could cause pressure. RG&E is primarily an integrated electric and gas T&D utility and has approximately 367,000 electric and 303,000 natural gas customers in the Rochester, N.Y., area. RG&E operates under regulatory agreements that provide for full and timely recovery of purchased electricity and gas costs, stranded costs, and authorized returns that have been in line with industry averages. While Standard & Poor's views the regulatory environment in New York as less credit supportive than in some states, RG&E has been able to reach a constructive multiyear settlement in its rate case filing, reducing the need for regular rate filings and ensuring cash flow stability. RG&E is currently operating under a three-year settlement effective through Dec. 31, 2013. The multiyear settlement, which includes several credit-enhancing recovery mechanisms, is essentially favorable for RG&E's credit quality because it should help it maintain cash flow stability. RG&E's financial risk profile is aggressive. As of Dec. 31, 2011, RG&E generated $212 million in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) and had total adjusted debt of $871 million. For the same period, adjusted total debt to total capital was about 57%, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 4.2x, and adjusted FFO to total debt was 24.4%. The credit metrics reflect the off-balance-sheet debt imputation of about $89 million resulting from a shortfall in pension and other postretirement liability funding. While the company's financial profile should benefit from the approved and proposed rate increases, the large capital spending program and need for external financing will place some pressure on its credit protection measures, necessitating a balanced funding approach. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. Adequate liquidity supports our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on RG&E. The company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.2x. RG&E's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate. The company has no debt maturities in the next 12 months. Iberdrola USA manages RG&E's liquidity, and each of the U.S. operating utilities is a joint borrower in a $600 million utility-only credit facility maturing in 2016 with about $415 million currently available, of which $100 million is available to RG&E. We base our assessment of RG&E's liquidity on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. In our analysis, based on information available as of Dec. 31, 2011, we assumed liquidity of about $340 million over the next 12 months, consisting of projected FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate the company could use up to $235 million during the same period for capital spending and debt maturities. RG&E's credit agreement includes a financial covenant limiting the consolidated debt to capitalization ratio, with which the company was compliant as of Dec. 31, 2011. Recovery analysis We assign recovery ratings to first-mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings that are notched above a corporate credit rating on a utility depending on the category and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB recovery methodology on the ample historical record of 100% recovery for secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on our view that the factors that supported those recoveries (limited size of the creditor class, and the durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization, given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will persist. Under our recovery criteria, when assigning issue ratings to utility FMBs, we consider our calculation of the maximum amount of FMB issuance under the utility's indenture or other legally binding limitations relative to our estimate of the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders, management's stated intentions on future FMB issuance, as well as any regulatory limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a corporate credit rating on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories. RG&E's FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+', reflecting our expectation for 100% recovery in the event of default, and an issue rating two notches above the corporate credit rating. Outlook The stable outlook on RG&E reflects the improvement in financial measures over the past year, its decreasing regulatory risk, and our expectations that financial measures will remain in line with current metrics. Our baseline forecast shows adjusted FFO to total debt of 16%, adjusted debt leverage below 55%, and debt to EBITDA of 4x over the near-to-intermediate term. Fundamental to our forecast is the expectation that RG&E employ a low-risk strategy of investing in the regulated T&D business, maintaining its balanced capital approach, managing regulatory risk, and producing stable cash flow metrics. We could lower the current ratings if we see a decline in cash flow measures, whereby FFO to total debt falls below 15% and total debt to capital is above 55% on a sustained basis. Based on the parent company's ratings being on CreditWatch with negative implications, we are not currently considering higher ratings. 