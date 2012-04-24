Overview
-- Rochester Gas & Electric Corp.'s (RG&E) financial measures have
continued to improve and its business profile has benefited from constructive
regulatory outcomes.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on RG&E to 'BBB+' from
'BBB', the senior secured debt rating to 'A' from 'A-', and the senior
unsecured debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', as well as affirming our 'BBB+'
ratings on subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Central Maine Power.
-- Our ratings on RG&E do not reflect significant support from ultimate
parent, Spanish utility holding company Iberdrola S.A., although they are
effectively capped at the rating on the parent.
-- The stable outlook on RG&E reflects the improvement in financial
measures over the past year, its decreasing regulatory risk, and our
expectations that financial measures will remain in line with our baseline
forecast.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. (RG&E) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
the senior secured debt rating to 'A' from 'A-', and the senior unsecured debt
rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt
remains unchanged at '1+', indicating expectations of full (100%) recovery in
a payment default. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' corporate credit ratings and all
other ratings on subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Central Maine
Power.
Rationale
The upgrades reflect an improvement in financial measures, which we expect the
company to maintain over the intermediate term, and a business profile that
has benefited from constructive regulatory outcomes. The recent multiyear rate
settlement includes several credit-enhancing recovery mechanisms, and is
essentially favorable for credit quality because it gives the company the
ability to earn a compensatory return on capital.
Our ratings on electric utility RG&E are based on the utility's stand-alone
credit quality because its ultimate parent company, Spanish utility holding
company Iberdrola S.A. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2), has assumed the debt of RG&E's
parent company, Iberdrola USA (A-/Watch Neg/A-2). We regard the U.S.
utilities, which include RG&E, Central Maine Power Co., and New York State
Electric & Gas Corp., as effectively under Iberdrola S.A.'s direct control,
and none individually is a significant source of cash flow for the holding
company. Our ratings on RG&E therefore do not reflect significant support from
Iberdrola S.A., although they are effectively capped at the rating on the
parent.
Our ratings on RG&E reflect an "excellent" business risk profile under our
criteria. The profile benefits from the utility's low-operating-risk
transmission and distribution (T&D) business strategy. The company's financial
risk profile is "aggressive," in our assessment, and while the profile has
improved, we believe a sizable capital spending program could cause pressure.
RG&E is primarily an integrated electric and gas T&D utility and has
approximately 367,000 electric and 303,000 natural gas customers in the
Rochester, N.Y., area. RG&E operates under regulatory agreements that provide
for full and timely recovery of purchased electricity and gas costs, stranded
costs, and authorized returns that have been in line with industry averages.
While Standard & Poor's views the regulatory environment in New York as less
credit supportive than in some states, RG&E has been able to reach a
constructive multiyear settlement in its rate case filing, reducing the need
for regular rate filings and ensuring cash flow stability. RG&E is currently
operating under a three-year settlement effective through Dec. 31, 2013. The
multiyear settlement, which includes several credit-enhancing recovery
mechanisms, is essentially favorable for RG&E's credit quality because it
should help it maintain cash flow stability.
RG&E's financial risk profile is aggressive. As of Dec. 31, 2011, RG&E
generated $212 million in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) and had total
adjusted debt of $871 million. For the same period, adjusted total debt to
total capital was about 57%, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 4.2x, and
adjusted FFO to total debt was 24.4%. The credit metrics reflect the
off-balance-sheet debt imputation of about $89 million resulting from a
shortfall in pension and other postretirement liability funding. While the
company's financial profile should benefit from the approved and proposed rate
increases, the large capital spending program and need for external financing
will place some pressure on its credit protection measures, necessitating a
balanced funding approach.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity
methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors.
Adequate liquidity supports our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on RG&E. The
company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and
available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital
expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.2x. RG&E's ability to absorb
high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its
flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank
relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent
risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate.
The company has no debt maturities in the next 12 months. Iberdrola USA
manages RG&E's liquidity, and each of the U.S. operating utilities is a joint
borrower in a $600 million utility-only credit facility maturing in 2016 with
about $415 million currently available, of which $100 million is available to
RG&E.
We base our assessment of RG&E's liquidity on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit
facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than
1.2x.
-- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. Even if EBITDA
declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity
requirements.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment,
and has a good standing in the credit markets.
In our analysis, based on information available as of Dec. 31, 2011, we
assumed liquidity of about $340 million over the next 12 months, consisting of
projected FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate the
company could use up to $235 million during the same period for capital
spending and debt maturities. RG&E's credit agreement includes a financial
covenant limiting the consolidated debt to capitalization ratio, with which
the company was compliant as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Recovery analysis
We assign recovery ratings to first-mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by
investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings that are
notched above a corporate credit rating on a utility depending on the category
and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB
recovery methodology on the ample historical record of 100% recovery for
secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on our view that the factors
that supported those recoveries (limited size of the creditor class, and the
durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization,
given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will
persist. Under our recovery criteria, when assigning issue ratings to utility
FMBs, we consider our calculation of the maximum amount of FMB issuance under
the utility's indenture or other legally binding limitations relative to our
estimate of the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders, management's
stated intentions on future FMB issuance, as well as any regulatory
limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a corporate credit rating
on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB'
category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories.
RG&E's FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the
utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of
more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+', reflecting our expectation
for 100% recovery in the event of default, and an issue rating two notches
above the corporate credit rating.
Outlook
The stable outlook on RG&E reflects the improvement in financial measures over
the past year, its decreasing regulatory risk, and our expectations that
financial measures will remain in line with current metrics. Our baseline
forecast shows adjusted FFO to total debt of 16%, adjusted debt leverage below
55%, and debt to EBITDA of 4x over the near-to-intermediate term. Fundamental
to our forecast is the expectation that RG&E employ a low-risk strategy of
investing in the regulated T&D business, maintaining its balanced capital
approach, managing regulatory risk, and producing stable cash flow metrics.
We could lower the current ratings if we see a decline in cash flow measures,
whereby FFO to total debt falls below 15% and total debt to capital is above
55% on a sustained basis. Based on the parent company's ratings being on
CreditWatch with negative implications, we are not currently considering
higher ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Assessing U.S. Utility Regulatory Environments, Nov. 7, 2007
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Rochester Gas & Electric Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB/Stable/--
Senior Secured A A-
Recovery Rating 1+ 1+
Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB
Ratings Affirmed
Central Maine Power Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Senior Secured A-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Commercial Paper A-2
New York State Electric & Gas Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Preferred Stock BBB-
Commercial Paper A-2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.