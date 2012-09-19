Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today it assigned its 'BB' senior secured debt issue ratings and
'2' recovery rating to Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based TriMas Co. LLC's $650
million credit facilities. TriMas Co. LLC is the wholly owned subsidiary of
TriMas Corp., which plans to use the proceeds from the facilities to
repay existing bank lines and to fund the repayment of its existing outstanding
senior secured notes due 2017.
The recovery rating on the proposed first-lien credit facilities is '2',
indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a
default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
TriMas to be published following this report on Ratings Direct.
The existing ratings on the industrial manufacturer remain unchanged,
including the corporate credit rating of 'BB-'. Our outlook is stable.
The ratings on TriMas reflect our view of its "fair" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile. The company has maintained good credit
ratios due to steady free cash flow generation and continued focus on debt
reduction. TriMas' operating performance should continue to benefit from
moderating demand in the company's global industrial markets in 2012 and
further improvement in productivity and efficiency. The company's focus on
cost containment and working capital investment led to EBITDA margin
improvement to about 18% as of June 30, 2012, compared with an average 15%
over the past three years. We expect revenue growth in the mid- to
high-single-digits and modest improvement in EBITDA margin for 2012. This
could likely result in adjusted leverage of less than 3x. We further expect
that TriMas will maintain its credit measures while it expands through
acquisitions.
The outlook is stable. We expect TriMas to perform well this year considering
the current global industrial conditions, and our ratings assume revenue
growth in the mid- to high-single-digit area in fiscal 2012, along with steady
margin performance. We also expect TriMas to use some of its consistent free
cash flow on acquisitions to complement organic growth, while maintaining
adjusted total debt to EBITDA leverage of 3.5x to 4.0x.
RATINGS LIST
TriMas Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
New Ratings
TriMas Co. LLC
$250 mil. revolving credit
facility due 2017 BB
Recovery rating 2
$150 mil. term loan due 2017 BB
Recovery rating 2
$250 mil. term loan due 2019 BB
Recovery rating 2
