Overview
-- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to the
Netherlands-based real estate development company, Plaza Centers N.V.
-- We are also assigning a 'B' rating to Plaza Centers' proposed senior
secured debt issue.
-- The rating reflects our assessment of the high volatility inherent in
the company's commercial real estate development business, which results in
significant cash flow fluctuation during the development cycle.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting primarily our view that Plaza
Centers will likely step up the process of selling its developed assets
according to its business model, which will moderate its leverage and improve
its liquidity position.
Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating to the Netherlands-based company, Plaza
Centers N.V., which mainly concentrates on the development of shopping malls
in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed $200
million issue of senior secured notes.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's rating reflects our assessment of risks inherent in Plaza
Centers' business model, which is founded on a development cycle of two to
four years. The company's business model is based on the development of
predominantly retail projects, up to fully operational stages, when they are
sold, realizing capital gains and positive cash flows. Although debt leverage
usually diminishes at the end of each development cycle, we believe that the
company's liquidity management through the cycle presents a major credit risk.
The length of Plaza Centers' development cycles fluctuates, depending on the
scale of the individual real estate developments, the prevailing market
conditions, and the availability of finance to potential buyers of commercial
real estate assets, which affects the ease of asset disposals.
We consider Plaza Centers' business risk profile as "weak," based on its high
sensitivity to economic and credit cycles in its core commercial development
business, as well as due to a high geographical concentration on CEE. We view
the CEE commercial real estate market as highly susceptible to the current
volatile economic and credit conditions in the eurozone.
We believe, however, that these factors are mitigated by the company's
long-term planning and cash management. During the past three years of
volatile credit markets, the company has maintained high cash reserves of more
than EUR200 million, covering its maturities for up to two years. The successful
closing of the asset portfolio sale of its U.S.-based joint venture, EPN Group
(of which Plaza Centers' share was 22.7%), in June 2012 contributed to the
current cash position of about EUR110 million. Following the successful
completion and start of operations in four projects in 2011, as well as their
relatively high occupancy rates, we believe that Plaza Centers now has
realizable assets which should allow it to moderate debt leverage and improve
liquidity.
In our opinion, Plaza Centers' financial risk profile is "highly leveraged,"
driven mainly by the volatility of profitability and cash flows during the
development cycle.
In our base-case operating scenario for the next two years, we assume that
Plaza Centers will act to realize its current asset portfolio in order to
stabilize its liquidity position and leverage levels. We also assume that
current interest on the part of international investors in the company's
assets will likely support the company's ability to realize its portfolio, and
increase its cash flow visibility.
We regard an agreement signed in September 2011 with its bondholders, limiting
dividend distribution in 2012-2013, as a support for the rating, particularly
as the company's major shareholder, Elbit Imaging Ltd. (62.5%) is highly
leveraged, and the agreement will serve to limit outflows to this shareholder.
We believe Plaza Centers will likely achieve aggregate profit of EUR80
million-EUR100 million and EUR100 million-EUR130 million of positive net cash
flows
upon asset realization (after asset specific debt service) in the next two
years. We base this on the company's successful sale of at least two of its
operating assets, and the sale of noncore land holdings, though this is highly
dependent on prevailing market conditions in the CEE region and the
availability of financial sources for potential buyers.
In our base-case capital structure scenario, we assume that the company will
maintain its current leverage position of net debt to debt and equity below
50%, which we consider as commensurate with the current rating.
Liquidity
We believe that Plaza Centers' liquidity is "less than adequate" under our
criteria. We estimate the available sources for the period of July 2012 to
January 2014 as follows:
-- Current balances of cash, and available-for-sale financial assets of
EUR86 million (on a stand-alone basis);
-- Cash flows from the realization of the U.S. portfolio of EUR80
million-EUR90 million (after tax);
-- And net cash flows from operations from existing operating assets and
sale of assets of EUR100 million-EUR130 million.
We estimate the company's uses for the period of July 2012 to January 2014 as
follows:
-- Total bank loan and bond maturities of EUR175 million;
-- Interest expenses and capital expenditure needs of EUR70 million;
-- And dividend distribution of EUR60 million, though the company may
distribute no dividends at all.
We believe that the company has well-established, solid relationships with
banks that should enable it to obtain financing for the projects it plans to
start in the coming years. That said, it has ability to scale back development
if new funding does not progress.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Plaza Centers' cash flow visibility
is better than in previous years, while the recently signed agreement with
bondholders should provide the company with some protection from more
aggressive dividend distribution. According to our base-case scenario, the
company will likely maintain a ratio of adjusted net debt to debt and equity
of no more than 50%, which we consider as commensurate with the current rating.
The rating is heavily influenced by our assessment of the company's liquidity.
We assume that despite some signs of investor interest in buying some assets
that the company holds, this willingness and ability is conditional on
financial markets. We would consider taking negative rating action if we see
no improvement in operating cash flows in the short term, as described in our
base-case scenario, or if there is a rise in the ratio of net debt to debt and
equity to more than 50%.
We do not see an upgrade as likely in the near term based on the current
levels of debt leverage.
In addition, our rating surveillance will focus on consistency of financial
policies and debt leverage targets, not least due to the influence of its
major shareholder, Elbit Imaging.
