Overview -- Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. announced plans to issue $797 million of secured notes and $90 million of exchangeable notes to refinance existing secured debt. -- We placed our ratings, including our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on Hovnanian on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating and a '3' recovery rating to the proposed $550 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and 'CCC-' issue-level ratings and '6' recovery ratings to the proposed $247 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and proposed $90 million convertible notes due 2017. -- The CreditWatch placements reflect our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' when the proposed transaction closes because we believe the proposed refinancing addresses the bulk of Hovnanian's 2016 maturities and will reduce the company's interest burden. We also acknowledge recently improved operating performance, which has narrowed losses for the homebuilder. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $550 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020. The recovery rating indicates our expectations for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned 'CCC-' issue-level ratings and '6 recovery ratings to the company's proposed $247 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and proposed $90 million exchangeable notes due 2017 The '6' recovery ratings indicate our expectations for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes will be issued by K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and guaranteed by Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and certain subsidiaries. Rationale We placed our ratings on Hovnanian on CreditWatch positive following the company's announcement that it plans to raise $797 million of new first-lien and second-lien secured notes due 2020 and $90 million of convertible notes due 2017 to refinance its existing $797 million 10.625% first-lien senior secured notes due 2016. The refinancing will lengthen the company's debt tenor by addressing the bulk of its 2016 debt maturities and reducing significant refinancing risk from $1 billion to $218 million. It will also reduce Hovnanian's interest burden by an estimated $15 million-$20 million. We believe the U.S. housing recovery is advancing, and Hovnanian's recent performance reflects improving homebuilding operating trends, which are resulting in narrower losses. Hovnanian's pretax loss narrowed in the first nine-months of fiscal 2012 to $67.8 million (excluding noncash gains/charges) from nearly $150 million for the same period in 2011. The third-quarter loss was a more modest $7.4 million ($1.8 million reported pretax loss), and given favorable backlog/new order trends, the builder may be poised to report a fourth quarter profit net of any noncash charges and costs related to these new financings. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after Hovnanian successfully closing the proposed transaction, at which time we expect to raise our corporate credit rating on the company two notches to 'CCC+'. We would also expect to upgrade the builder's existing and remaining senior secured notes (due 2021) to 'CCC' from 'CC' and senior unsecured notes due 2014-2017 to 'CCC-' from 'CC'. If the transaction does not proceed as planned, we would likely consider raising the corporate credit rating one notch, to 'CCC', solely based on improving operating performance. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Home Buyers Return, But Can Builders Deliver? July 20, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 23, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List CreditWatch/Outlook Actions To From Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC-/Watch Pos CCC-/Positive/-- Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Senior unsecured due 2016 CC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Senior Secured due 2021 CCC-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured due 2021 CC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Assigned K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. First Lien Senior Secured due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2020 CCC- Recovery Rating 6 Exchangeable Notes due 2017 CCC- Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Preferred Stock C