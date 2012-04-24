April 24 - Fitch Ratings believes the U.S. banking industry will remain
under intense regulatory scrutiny regarding overdraft practices. The Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is continuing its inquiry into overdraft
methods, focusing on what processes financial institutions employ related to
customer enrollment in some account protection programs, i.e. "opt-in."
The CFPB is also looking at posting order, as there is variance across the
industry in how banks post and process account debits. For example, some banks
post the largest items first on the notion that these tend to be the most
important items for the customer; however, this could result in more overdrafts
on numerous smaller items, thus boosting overdraft fees and line usage. Fitch
believes the focus of this inquiry is likely around how banks disclose and
explain such practices to their customers.
Despite regulatory overhaul, overdraft fees remain significant as a contributor
to U.S. bank revenue, although less so following enactment of financial reform
legislation. We believe more stringent guidelines could place further pressure
on this source of income. Bank customers paid $34.2 billion in deposit service
charges, including overdraft fees, in 2011 according to bank regulatory reports.
We believe the inquiry adds to a myriad of revenue and cost pressures that banks
are already contending with, including a cap on debit card "swipe" fees. With
that, we expect that banks will need to continue to develop their
fee-for-service model. In doing so, we anticipate banks will face a significant
challenge gaining customer acceptance of any new fees while not placing
themselves at a competitive disadvantage. Moreover, this will need to be done
against the aforementioned backdrop of heightened regulatory scrutiny.
We also anticipate the CFPB inquiry, coupled with regulatory and legislative
changes, will further hasten the demise of free checking accounts, which have
been broadly adopted across the industry in various forms. Moreover, we expect
that banks could face fines or penalties and could be required to change
marketing and disclosure practices around customer accounts.
