April 24 - Mexico's upcoming presidential election on July 1, 2012--its first since the global economic recession began in 2008--is causing concern among market participants regarding government policy and the economy. Based on the country's past two elections, however, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Mexico is relatively well positioned for growth regardless of how the election turns out, according to a recently published report. In the past, voters feared that the change in leadership could derail the economy, but that was not the case. Despite the uncertainty associated with the first-ever change of political party in 2000 and a narrow-margin win in 2006 that led to legal challenges and public protests, the country's economic policy remained stable and helped pave the way for significant growth in the securitization market. "While much has happened since the last presidential election--namely, the global economic crisis--Mexico's economy is currently strong, as it was in previous election years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mauricio Tello. "Therefore, we don't expect the new administration to want to threaten stability this time around by radically changing economic policy." That said, the new administration will face some challenges to growth: The global debt markets continue to be volatile and investors are still shying away from risk. For now, though, Mexico's key economic indicators are strong. GDP growth was 3.9% in 2011, and we're expecting 3.0% growth this year and 3.3% in 2013. Unemployment has fallen slightly to around 5.1% in March 2012 from more than 6% in 2009. Inflation and interest rates (for the 28-day Mexican Treasury certificates) also remain at all-time lows of around 4% and 4.3%, respectively, as of March 2012. The full article, "Mexico's Upcoming Elections Are Unlikely To Shake Up The Securitization Market," published April 23, 2012, is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.