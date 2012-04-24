April 24 - With turbulence among European sovereigns, fear of another default or distressed exchange similar to that of Greece has increased investor anxiety. The distress ratio increased to 12.4% as of April 16 from 10.8% as of March 15, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S. Distress Ratio Jumps To 12.4% In April." Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities divided by the total number of speculative-grade-rated issues. Distressed credits are speculative-grade-rated issues that have option-adjusted spreads of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to U.S. Treasuries. The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio decreased to 4.9% in March from 5.2% in February, while the corporate distress ratio also decreased over the same period, to 10.8% from 13.2%. The default rate, which is a lagging indicator of distress, held steady at 2.4% as of March 31 from the same figure at the end of February. In April, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. As of April 16, 148 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and higher, up from 126 in March. Also, the number of affected issues increased to 200 from 168. "Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Therefore, their recovery prospects are low. Currently, among the distressed issues with available recovery ratings, about 56.9% have recovery ratings of '5' or '6', indicating only negligible to modest recovery in the event of default." "With an increase in the distress ratio, the amount of affected debt rose to $81.2 billion as of April 16 from $69.2 billion as of March 15," said Ms. Vazza. "Based on debt volume, media and entertainment, high technology, and utilities accounted for 50% of the total debt outstanding." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.