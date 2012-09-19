Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
('A' long-term rating with a stable outlook, and short-term rating of 'A-1') on
The Walt Disney Co. (Disney) are unaffected by the company's plan to
refinance its Euro Disney group's outstanding debt and replace it with a new
financing. We believe Disney is providing this refinancing to create greater
operational flexibility for Euro Disney by removing restrictive covenants that
prevented capital expenditures. In addition, the new financing will smooth out
required amortization and will reduce interest expense. The refinancing has no
impact on our ratings on Disney because we had already consolidated the Euro
Disney debt into our debt calculation. The new financing will benefit Disney by
carrying a lower interest expense and will therefore modestly improve interest
coverage.