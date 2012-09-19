(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We believe the Polish banking system's regulatory and supervisory frameworks have improved in recent years after the regulator took actions to protect the banking sector, including limiting dividend distribution.

-- We are consequently revising our industry risk score for Poland, a component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), to '5' from '6'.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Poland at group '5' and our economic risk score at '5'. BICRA ACTION MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Poland at group '5'. We revised the industry risk score to '5' from '6' and maintained the economic risk score at '5', these scores being the two main BICRA components. RATIONALE We believe that banking regulatory and supervisory frameworks in the Republic of Poland (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stale/A-1) have improved in recent years, gradually converging toward international best practice standards. The regulator has been pushing banks to retain profits and is closely monitoring their liquidity to mitigate the risk of a funding or capital withdrawal by parent banks. The local regulator has instructed local banks to refrain from paying dividends to strengthen their capital bases. This has prevented local banks, some of which are subsidiaries of foreign banks in financial distress, from supporting their parents to an extent that would impair their stand-alone creditworthiness. In 2011, the Polish regulator reduced vulnerabilities posed by the high share of foreign currency loans in banks' retail portfolios by imposing higher risk weights for these loans in regulatory capital calculations and reducing the maximum debt leverage to be eligible to a mortgage loan in foreign currency. We believe these measures should enhance the stability of the financial system. Although we maintained our economic risk score of '5', we revised our score on "economic resilience" to "high risk" from "intermediate risk" and our assessment on "credit risk in the economy" to "intermediate risk" from" high risk," as our criteria define these terms. The change in the economic resilience score follows our revision of our economic growth forecasts for Poland. We now expect short- to medium-term growth to be lower compared with our previous projections. This is due to the weak external demand faced by Poland's main trading partners in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone). In addition, the need to reduce general government debt below the first legal threshold of 50% of GDP since 2010 (debt has exceeded this threshold since 2010) will also dampen economic growth in the short term. Positively, the Polish economy has a large internal market and a more broad-based economy than some other countries in the region. In our view, the economic imbalances built up in the past decade are reducing. Real estate prices have fallen over the last four years and credit demand has slowed after years of sharp increase. In our view, these two factors will have a limited effect on credit losses because private sector leverage is low. We revised our assessment of credit risk in the economy because we believe banking sector asset quality will stabilize in the next two years. After peaking at 8.8% at the end of 2010, nonperforming assets to total gross loans fell marginally to 8.6% in mid-2012, partially owing to the strengthening of credit growth. Our baseline expectation that the Polish economy will post positive growth in the next two years should help restore the financial health of Poland's private sector. In addition, the banking sector in Poland benefits from the private sector's low leverage. The ratio of domestic credit to private sector and nonfinancial public enterprises to GDP was 55% at the end of 2011. We expect it to remain almost stable in 2012 and 2013. Still, the main source of credit risk comes from banks' high exposure to foreign currency lending, especially in their housing loan portfolio. Our revision of the industry risk score for Poland reflects the change in our assessment of the country's "institutional framework" to "intermediate risk" from "high risk." It also continues to factor in our opinion that Poland has "intermediate risk" in "competitive dynamics" and "high risk" in "systemwide funding." We assess Polish banks' risk appetite as "moderate." After years of fast lending growth boosted by growing employment and prosperity, banks have tightened lending criteria and, as a result, the growth rate has stabilized and banking sector profitability has fallen. Customer deposits are the main source of funding in the Polish banking sector. However, several Polish banks are foreign-owned and reliant on parent funding. In addition, the domestic debt capital market is underdeveloped. The corporate sector relies mainly on bank loans for financing while financial institutions issue limited amounts of bonds domestically. We classify the Polish government as "supportive" toward its domestic banking system. This classification recognizes that it has a good track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of crisis. However, we believe that the authorities would prefer market-led solutions to banking failures, although the government has sufficient resources to support the banking sector in case of need. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. The analysis covers the entire financial system of a country while considering the relationship of the banking industry to the financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include India, China, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Turkey. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)