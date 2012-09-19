(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Renault SA's (Renault)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect Renault's moderate but resilient
credit metrics in a difficult environment for European volume carmakers.
Although the environment remains extremely difficult for the group and makes an
upgrade unlikely in the short-term, Fitch believes that the company has
sufficient headroom in the current ratings to accommodate the agency's current
base assumptions of a sales decline in Europe.
Fitch expects new vehicle sales to decline by 7% in 2012 and believes that a
further contraction of sales in Renault's main European markets in 2013 is
highly probable. A positive rating action could be considered in the medium term
if the company's current resilient performance is sustained.
Renault's operating margin eroded slightly in H112 to 2.3% from 2.6% in 2011 and
2.8% in 2010 but automotive operations remained profitable in an adverse
environment, contrary to close peer Peugeot SA. The cost base benefited from
increased synergies with Nissan, greater amortisation of fixed costs as a result
of higher production, cost-cutting measures and the increased production outside
of western Europe. However, Fitch expects the difficult environment in Europe,
notably continuous price pressure, unabated competition and launch costs
associated with the upcoming new Clio, to challenge further improvement in 2012.
Despite continuous diversification, Renault's sales remain concentrated in
Europe, with a bias to weaker Southern markets such as Spain, Italy and France,
where the euro zone debt crisis has the most impact on new car sales. Renault
also derives the majority of its revenue from the less profitable small- and
medium-sized car segments, where competition is fiercest and price pressure is
strongest. However, this has been largely mitigated by the significant success
of its entry-level vehicles with a sound profitability. The success of the
growing Dacia brand is pivotal in compensating for the sales decline of the core
Renault models and also favours geographical diversification.
Net financial debt has fallen substantially since 2009 as a result of positive
free cash flow and asset sales, while EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO)
rebounded in the same period. Fitch assumes Renault's FFO adjusted net leverage
will remain broadly unchanged at 0.6x at end-2012, after decreasing from 0.9x at
end-2010 and 4.2x at end-2009.
Liquidity remains sound as Renault reported cash and cash equivalents of
EUR8.1bn at group level (EUR7.4bn for its industrial operations) at end-H112 and
a total of EUR8.2bn of available, unused credit facilities (EUR3.7bn at Renault
SA, and EUR4.5bn at RCI Banque). Total adjusted financial debt from industrial
operations was EUR10.5bn at end-H112 (EUR3.8bn current liabilities) including a
EUR1.9bn adjustment for operating leases.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
- Sustainable improvement in financial metrics, including net adjusted leverage
below 0.5x and cash from operations (CFO) on total adjusted debt above 40%
- Sustainable increase in market shares, combined with improved profitability,
in particular, group operating margin trending towards 3% and sustained return
to positive auto operating margins
- Successful and profitable introduction of a premium model range
Negative:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
- Negative operating margins, coming notably from falling global sales
- Deterioration of key financial metrics, including net adjusted leverage
remaining above 1.5x and CFO/adjusted debt below 25%
